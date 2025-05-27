NFL rumors: 3 teams named by insider as top landing spots for Jalen Ramsey trade amid talks

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been available for trade since before the 2025 NFL Draft, with multiple teams inquiring about a potential deal. With the expected timeline for a trade approaching, a few top suitors seem to be emerging.

Over the weekend, ESPN senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Dolphins ‘are engaged with multiple teams’ on a Ramsey deal. While nothing is imminent, the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys as some of the top potential suitors.

Jalen Ramsey stats 2024: 2 interceptions, 62% completion rate allowed, 83.2 QB rating allowed, 6.5 yards per target allowed

Ramsey, who turns 31 in October, didn’t make the Pro Bowl last year for the first time since his rookie season in 2016. While it ended his stretch of seven consecutive Pro Bowl trips, with three First-Team All-Pro selections, he still played at a high level.

While the Dolphins intend to compete for a playoff spot in 2025 and the defense improved significantly last season, the organization has recognized that a change is necessary. Ramsey isn’t happy with the situation in Miami and the Dolphins coaching staff realizes they need to move off him before Week 1.

Jalen Ramsey contract (Spotrac): $16.661 million cap hit in 2025

The Cowboys have reportedly been open to making a second trade after acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) now expected to miss the start of the regular season, Ramsey would fill a void in the Cowboys’ secondary.

Los Angeles has been very public about its interest in Ramsey, with head coach Sean McVay stating the club is open to bringing back the All-Pro defensive back. While the Rams have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, corner is a glaring need for the club and Ramsey is the best option available.

A trade isn’t expected to happen until after June 1, when Miami can spread out the cap hit with a $10.8 million dead cap in 2025 and an $18.468 million dead cap next year. One thing that’s clear, Ramsey will be playing for another team this season and Miami is already eyeing multiple free-agent corners to replace him.

