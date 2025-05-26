NFL rumors: Dallas Cowboys ‘might not be done’ with big moves, could add All-Pro

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted at significant trade talks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, then weeks later acquired wide receiver George Pickens. With a few holes remaining on the roster, it appears Dallas could have another move up its sleeve.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said he spoke to a source inside the Cowboys’ organization who suggested they might make another trade this offseason. Fowler then noted that Dallas ‘could be one to watch’ for a Jalen Ramsey trade.

The Miami Dolphins have been looking to trade the All-Pro cornerback for weeks now, in part due to a reported rift with head coach Mike McDaniel. While a deal isn’t expected until this summer, multiple contenders have reached out to Miami about Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey stats 2024: 2 interceptions, 62% completion rate allowed, 83.2 QB rating allowed, 6.5 yards per target allowed

While he’s no longer an All-Pro caliber cornerback, Ramsey is still an outstanding starter. For Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberlus, Ramsey could serve as a movable cornerback who can play all over the field, or he can be deployed primarily on the outside opposite of DaRon Bland.

It would also provide much-needed help at cornerback amid uncertainty with Trevon Diggs. The Pro Bowl cornerback is expected to miss a portion of training camp after undergoing a second knee surgery in January, a chondral tissue graft procedure. Jones has even suggested there’s now a ‘good chance’ that Diggs isn’t able to start in Week 1.

Ramsey would shore up that spot, allowing Dallas to bring Diggs along more slowly. If Ramsey is acquired and thrives in Dallas, the Cowboys could even designate Diggs as a post-June 1 release next year to generate $15.5 million in cap savings.

For now, no deal is imminent and any team trading for Ramsey is asking the Dolphins to cover a portion of his salary. Given Dallas has already demonstrated its willingness to take big swings on the trade market this offseason, it’s certainly possible Ramsey plays for the Cowboys in 2025.