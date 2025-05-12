Dallas Cowboys insider predicts George Pickens’ long-term future with team

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens this offseason when many teams didn’t want to. With the No. 2 receiver added for the upcoming season, now the question becomes if he has a future in Dallas.

Cowboys’ reporter Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote that even if Pickens delivers a very productive season – 1,100 yards and 8 touchdowns – he doesn’t believe the team would ultimately re-sign him next offseason.

“There’s a good chance that that type of year would price Dallas out. Maybe I’ll be proven wrong, but I just don’t see the Cowboys paying two wide receivers over $30 million per season.” Jon Machota of The Athletic on if the Dallas Cowboys will re-sign George Pickens

Dallas already rosters two of the highest-paid NFL players with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Eventually, a contract extension for edge rusher Micah Parsons will be added to that and cornerback DaRon Bland will eventually need a market-rate deal.

George Pickens stats (ESPN): 59 receptions, 900 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 15.4 ypr in 2024

It’s also worth recognizing that Pickens is uncertain to hit 1,100 yards with high touchdown totals this season. Across his last 31 games, he’s combined for just 8 total touchdowns. Furthermore, the 24-year-old has cleared 1,000 receiving yards in a season just once in his career.

Pickens is also known for being volatile, voicing his frustrations over targets publicly and losing his composure on the field. He’ll finish behind Lamb in targets this season and if Dallas is more of a run-heavy team behind a strong offensive line, that means even fewer opportunities.

In all likelihood, the Cowboys always viewed this as a one-year move. Pickens provides the ideal No. 2 receiver this offense needed for the 2025 season and he’ll make the offense better. After that, the club will happily let him depart in NFL free agency and net a high compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

