Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton labeled as ‘not a good dude’ by former team

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys traded for quarterback Joe Milton III this offseason, acquiring the former New England Patriots‘ signal-caller for a swap of Day 3 picks. While Dallas is happy to have a young passer with upside behind Dak Prescott, it appears New England viewed the move as addition by subtraction.

Appearing on Patriots Press Pass, Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal said he spoke with a source inside the Patriots organization who described Milton as ‘not a good dude.’

Read: NFL defense rankings 2025, see where the Dallas Cowboys land

“Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room — that was going to be an issue. It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room.” Greg A. Bedard on quarterback Joe Milton III and the New England Patriots’ decision to trade him

Milton was reportedly the source of some problems last season, with quarterback Drake Maye and his family apparently unhappy with how things were handled. However, that seemed to have everything to do with New England’s decision to draft Milton and alter to give him the majority of the snaps in Week 18.

When the Patriots traded Milton and a seventh-round pick to Dallas in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick, head coach Mike Vrabel said the move was for the betterment of the team. It was also reported that New England took a lesser offer from the Cowboys, seemingly wanting to move Milton to a preferred location.

Related: Dallas Cowboys open to wide receiver trades

Maye has given no indication publicly that there were issues in his relationship with Milton, telling reporters this offseason that he texted him after the trade was made. He also expressed happiness for his former teammate getting to be the backup quarterback in Dallas.

The single opinion of Milton not being a good dude didn’t seem to have any influence on the number of teams who pursued a trade for him this offseason. New England also had an incentive to make a move since it signed veteran Joshua Dobbs to provide some mentorship for Maye.