Dallas Cowboys open to WR trades: 4 moves that make sense after NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have been vocal about their interest in adding a complementary receiver who can win 1-on-1 battles opposite CeeDee Lamb. Some thought the 2025 NFL Draft was how the Cowboys would fill this need.

While the Cowboys apparently were interested in drafting Tetairoa McMillan, the Carolina Panthers tossed a wrench into those plans. Oddly enough, this was the first time the Cowboys hadn’t drafted a receiver since 2020. Yet, team owner Jerry Jones is still open to adding a receiver this offseason.

“It was definitely a big time thought,” Jerry Jones said when asked if wide receiver was the subject of a “substantive trade” Jones had mentioned earlier in the week. “The train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we’ve got on campus.” Jerry Jones via DallasCowboys.com

So, who could wind up in the Cowboys’ plans this offseason? Here are four possibilities.

Cowboys sign Keenan Allen

From 2017 to 2023, Keenan Allen racked up six 1,000-yard seasons. Though after being traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason, Allen mustered a new career low of 744 receiving yards. How much the 33-year-old has left in the tank remains to be seen.

Cowboys reunite with Amari Cooper

Another quick fix could be to sign Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys once traded in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Cooper has since racked up two more 1,000-yard seasons, but is coming off a disappointing 547-yard campaign. He wouldn’t exactly instill confidence that the Cowboys have solved one of their biggest needs.

Can the Cowboys package enough George Pickens?

Is George Pickens even available? Now that the NFL Draft has passed, chances are the Steelers won’t be as eager to trade their big, playmaking receiver. Yet, that shouldn’t prevent the Cowboys from trying to acquire the 24-year-old who still doesn’t have a season with fewer than 800 yards.

Cowboys swing for the fences with Tyreek Hill trade

If the Cowboys still want to make a big splash, they’d piece together an offer too good to refuse for Tyreek Hill. Though, once again, now that the draft has passed, there’s some serious doubt that Miami would trade its top receiver. Either way, calling on Hill is worth a try.

