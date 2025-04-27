Dallas Cowboys wanted to draft this player, still need to address a key weakness

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys had several chances to select Shedeur Sanders, but opted to pass up on the opportunity to draft other players three times. Yet, with Dak Prescott being the NFL’s highest-paid player, it makes sense that the Cowboys didn’t prioritize a quarterback.

However, the Cowboys did get a chance to improve their offense by selecting Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the 12th pick in the first round. Though, that wasn’t the position many expected the Cowboys to address.

Many thought the Cowboys would focus on trying to find a WR2 to complement CeeDee Lamb early on in the NFL Draft. Yet, the Cowboys ended up drafting seven prospects, and none of them play the receiver position.

However, as ESPN’s Todd Archer explains, the Cowboys would have selected Tetairoa McMillan, except he was drafted eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers instead.

“The Cowboys entered the draft looking for a WR2 to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Had Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan dropped to them at No. 12 in the first round, he would have been their pick, not Alabama’s Booker, according to multiple sources.” ESPN on Dallas Cowboys’ WR2 hunt

Thus, the Cowboys’ hunt for a complementary receiver to play opposite Lamb continues. They could try finding a solution by adding one of the remaining free agents or possibly turn to the trade market.

Top free agent receivers include Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper. Cooper obviously played for the Cowboys before, yet they traded him to the Cleveland Browns. Whether he’d be eager to return to the organization that traded him four years ago remains to be seen.

