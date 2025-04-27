Son of Atlanta Falcons’ DC Jeff Ulbrich admits to prank-calling Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Tork Mason-Imagn Images

After 257 players were selected across a three-day process, the 2025 NFL Draft is over. While there were many surprises and storylines, there was no bigger headline than Shedeur Sanders, who not only slipped out of the first round but fell all the way to the fifth round.

Yet, one of the underlying discussion points from the weekend was when Sanders received a prank phone call from someone who told him to “wait a little longer.”

Oddly enough, Sanders says the phone call came directly from someone associated with the NFL. After all, he was given the phone by Boost Mobile, specifically for the use of the draft. Yet, as Sanders said, “The number was only in an email thread that the NFL sent out to only teams.”

It opens up a can of worms. Who leaked the phone number? Keep in mind, this wasn’t just some late-round draft hopeful, this was one of the most high-profile players in the draft. It almost feels deliberate.

Yet, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the NFL plans to investigate the prank call, trying to determine who made it and how the number was leaked.

Even social media has uncovered footage of the actual phone call, showing a pair of kids who were behind the call.

An NFL official said the league is looking into how Shedeur Sanders’ private number was leaked and then used for this prank call: pic.twitter.com/h5P1CIIQlI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

Yet, that still doesn’t explain how the kids got the phone number to begin with. In other words, someone has some explaining to do.

Son of Atlanta Falcons def. coordinator Jeff Ulbrich comes clean about prank call

Jax Ulbrich says that he apologized to Shedeur Sanders, who took his call despite the circumstances.



Pretty impressive and mature of Shedeur to take the call IMO… https://t.co/ey8rb2N1EG pic.twitter.com/22wCZiIRfr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2025

The Falcons will not be disciplining their defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, yet the NFL may feel differently about the process. Then again, it was Ulbrich’s son, not Ulbrich himself. In other words, while they’re likely disappointed with Ulbrich allowing anyone, including his son, to gain access to private information, the league may feel like disciplining the Falcons wouldn’t be fair.

We’ll see if this is the last we hear of the 2025 NFL Draft’s prank call saga.

Penn State’s Tyler Warren also received a prank call after being drafted by the Colts

Crazily enough, Shedeur Sanders wasn’t the only 2025 NFL Draft prospect who got prank-called. Former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren also received a crank call, but his was much different from Shedeur’s in that it took place when the Jets were on the clock.

While Warren was eventually selected by the Colts at No. 14, the Jets were one of the teams that many believed would closely consider drafting the former Nittany Lions tight end.

“Penn State TE Tyler Warren was also prank called during the draft, receiving a call when the Jets were on the clock at No. 7. I’m told Warren’s camp believes it was the same number and/or area code involved in the Shedeur Sanders prank on Friday night. NFL teams have access to these numbers, and it’s clear someone passed it along — whether to family or friends. Just so cruel.” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Tyler Warren

Furthermore, PFT’s Mike Florio adds that there was even a third draft prospect who received a prank call. Though, this one took place after the player was selected.

“Another player received a phony call 30 minutes after being drafted. The caller said the player was being traded.” PFT on third prank call

Clearly, the NFL needs to come up with some answers and have a different plan in place by next year’s draft.