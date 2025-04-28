Dallas Cowboys could be close to adding five-time Pro Bowler

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys headed into the 2025 NFL Draft with a need for a complementary receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Some draft analysts thought the first round of the NFL Draft could end with the Cowboys selecting Tetairoa McMillan, but he was gone once the Carolina Panthers took Tet with the eighth overall pick instead.

Another possibility could have involved Matthew Golden, but the Cowboys chose to go in another direction with the 12th overall pick, opting for Alabama guard Tyler Booker instead. Golden was later selected 23rd by the Green Bay Packers, and the Cowboys ended up not even drafting a receiver with any of their nine selections.

Yet, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did admit that the front office is still open to adding outside help at the receiver position, and now we have a better idea of who Dallas may be considering.

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, there’s “building team interest in” signing Amari Cooper.

“While attention is still devoted to the trade market, so is the availability of veteran free agents. Intriguing options remain unsigned such as Keenan Allen, Nelson Agholor and Robert Woods. However, there is building team interest in bringing free agent Amari Cooper back for a reunion in Dallas, according to a Star-Telegram team source. Team interest is one thing, but the appeal will have to be reciprocated by Cooper if the two sides do, in fact, connect over a second stint with the Cowboys.” Nick Harris on Amari Cooper

The Cowboys reportedly reached out to an AFC North team about trading for one of their receivers, but those discussions ended once the NFL Draft got underway. Yet, the Cowboys may not be done considering outside upgrades to the WR room. Whether those additions come in free agency or via trade remains to be seen.

