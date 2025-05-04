NFL executives praise Dallas Cowboys draft class, perfect fits for top picks

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys surprised some in the 2025 NFL Draft by passing on wide receiver Matthew Golden with the 12th overall pick and not taking a running back until the fifth round. However, many NFL executives around the league seemed to like the Cowboys’ draft class.

The Athletic‘s Mike Sando spoke to league executives about the 2025 NFL Draft classes by NFC teams. Regarding the Cowboys’ haul, execs praised what Dallas came away.

“They got the best guard in the draft, and they get a pass rusher opposite Micah Parsons who can actually win with speed. Their pass rush is going to be a pain in the ass to deal with. The corner they got in the third (Shavon Revel Jr.) might have gone in the back end of the first round if he’d never gotten hurt.” Anonymous NFL executive on the Dallas Cowboys drafting Tyler Booker and Shavon Revel Jr

Related: Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton labeled ‘not a good dude’ by former team

Booker, the 12th overall pick, perfectly fits the Cowboys’ identity. The team is re-investing in its offensive line, wanting to recapture what it had during its glory years. Not only was Booker the best guard in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his aggressive play style and demeanor were highly regarded and fit what Dallas needed.

Another exec mentioned that their team was high on cornerback Shavon Revel Jr, liking how he is capable of changing ‘the angle of the ball’ arriving similar to how the Seattle Seahawks defensive backs did years ago. Many talent evaluators believed Revel was a first-round talent, but he fell to the 76th overall pick due to an ACL tear this past season.

Read: NFL defense rankings 2025, see where the Dallas Cowboys land

While wide receiver and running back were viewed as two of the Cowboys’ draft needs, they also needed a No. 2 edge rusher opposite Micah Parsons and help on the interior offensive line. Booker is a plug-and-play starter with Pro Bowl upside and some teams viewed edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku as a borderline first-round talent.

As has been pointed out, Dallas will also have future opportunities to add to its receiving corps or strengthen its backfield. In NFL free agency, the Cowboys could reunite with Amari Cooper or explore a deal with Keenan Allen. As for running back, the team could roll the dice on Nick Chubb or J.K. Dobbins this summer on a one-year deal. Alternatively, there will be a slew of options available when rosters are trimmed down after the preseason.

Related: NFL power rankings 2025, evaluating all 32 teams