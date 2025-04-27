Miami Dolphins reportedly in contact with potential Jalen Ramsey replacement

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have begun shopping All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey after the two sides agreed it’s in everyone’s best interest to part ways. While a deal isn’t imminent, Miami is beginning to explore potential replacements for Ramsey next season.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Dolphins have been in contact with free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas. The 30-year-old cornerback spent last season with the Buffalo Bills.

Related: Insider reveals timeline for Miami Dolphins to trade Jalen Ramsey

Douglas, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was a journeyman for most of his career. From 2020-’21, he bounced around with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. The 6-foot-2 defensive back spent most of that time on practice squads.

Douglas then blossomed with the Green Bay Packers after being signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad. From 2022-’23, he recorded 9 interceptions and held opponents under a 62 percent completion rate in 33 starts with Green Bay and Buffalo.

Related: Miami Dolphins insider explains why Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded

However, he struggled in 2024. Across 15 starts, per Pro Football Reference, he allowed 518 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns and a career-worst 122.0 QB rating when targeted in coverage. He’s developed a reputation for being a gambler in coverage, resulting in a higher frequency of interceptions at the cost of getting burned.

He would likely be an immediate starter in Miami if Ramsey is traded. Currently, Kader Kohou, Storm Duck and Sam Smith are poised to compete for three starting spots at cornerback. With Ramsey on the way out, Douglas would also provide a much-needed veteran presence in the cornerback room.