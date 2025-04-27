NFL rumors: Insider reveals timeline for Jalen Ramsey trade by Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey became available for trade weeks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the club receiving significant interest from around the league in the All-Pro defensive back. While a deal didn’t come to fruition this weekend, a deal remains on the table.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport reported that both Ramsey and the Dolphins agree a trade is in everyone’s best interest. A deal isn’t imminent, but Miami is expected to move its top cornerback after June 1.

“Ramsey and the Dolphins have reached a point where they agree that it is probably better that he continues his career elsewhere. There is no trade yet and it does not feel to me like anything is imminent.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on where things stand with Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey contract (Spotrac): $16.661 million cap hit in 2025

There’s an incentive for Miami to wait until June to make a move. If Ramsey is traded after June 1, it frees up $5.916 million in cap space and leaves just a $10.745 million dead cap in 2025. While that does mean taking an $18.468 million dead cap in 2026, it’s better than the $29.2 million dead cap this year if Ramsey is moved now.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Ramsey. While teams don’t typically comment publicly on interest in another club’s player, Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team is open to a reunion.

Jalen Ramsey stats 2024: 2 interceptions, 62% completion rate allowed, 83.2 QB rating allowed, 6.5 yards per target allowed

Miami did add a cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Florida Gators defensive back Jason Marshall Jr with the 150th overall selection. However, he’ll be competing for a roster spot this summer, whereas Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Artie Burns and Kader Kohou will compete for starting spots.

Any team that acquires Ramsey could effectively treat it as a one-year rental. While he is still under contract for the next four seasons, he can be designated as a post-June 1 release next spring to create $18.288 million in cap space or $6.565 million if he’s cut outright.

