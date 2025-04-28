Miami Dolphins had ‘initial contact’ with former Pro Bowl cornerback to replace Jalen Ramsey

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins intend to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey this summer, parting ways with one of their top defenders due to a reported clash with head coach Mike McDaniel. While a move isn’t imminent, the team has already been searching for Ramsey’s replacement.

The Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson reported that the Dolphins had ‘initial contact’ with free-agent cornerback James Bradberry a few weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. However, it’s unknown if Miami intends to pursue him further with Ramsey on his way out.

There are still a few starting-caliber defensive backs available in NFL free agency. More importantly, with the 2025 NFL Draft now over, any free agents a team signs do not count toward the compensatory draft-pick formula for 2026.

Bradberry, Rasul Douglas, Mike Hilton and Asant Samuel Jr. are among the cornerbacks available in NFL free agency. Even before moving Ramsey, Miami has enough cap space ($16.516 million) to add one of the top options available.

Bradberry, who earned a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honors in 2022, missed all of last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after he suffered a torn Achilles in August. Before the injury, the team was moving him from cornerback to safety.

Heading into his age-32 season, Bradberry would be a risky addition given his age and return from Achilles surgery. If Miami were to revisit talks with his camp, the team would likely want the 6-foot-1 defensive backs to come in for a workout to see how he looks post-surgery.

