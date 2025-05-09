Miami Dolphins’ stance on Jalen Ramsey trade reportedly holding up potential deal

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey agreed in April that it was in everyone’s best interest to part ways. While the standout defensive back has been available in trade talks for weeks, Miami’s stance on a deal is reportedly causing a bit of a delay.

Senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that while Miami is still trying to trade Ramsey, those who talked to the club during the 2025 NFL Draft found that the Dolphins front office ‘was ‘not too keen’ on covering any portion of the money owed to Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey contract (Spotrac): $16.661 million cap hit in 2025

The 30-year-old cornerback, who last earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, carries a reasonable cap hit this year. However, a variety of bonuses push the guaranteed money he is owed up to $24 million. That’s not a total that clubs want to be entirely on the hook for.

Miami might have some developing leverage on its side. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, who the Green Bay Packers, reportedly might now stay with the team. If that’s the case, it significantly reduces the number of quality starters available for cornerback-needy teams.

Jalen Ramsey stats 2024: 2 interceptions, 62% completion rate allowed, 83.2 QB rating allowed, 6.5 yards per target allowed

However, rival clubs have been adamant about not being left on the hook for the $24 million guaranteed that is still owed to Ramsey. The fact that the entire league knows the Dolphins want to make a move and Ramsey wants out of Miami does reduce the team’s negotiating power.

For now, it appears a reunion with the Los Angeles Rams is the likeliest outcome. The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Rams in March 2023 in exchange for tight end Hunter Long and the 77th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This time around, the return would likely be noticeable less for the Dolphins.