NFL insider reports unlikely outcome now expected for Green Bay Packers, Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers shopped All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander all offseason, wanting to move off the oft-injured defensive back’s contract via trade. With no deal materializing to this point, Alexander’s future with the team has reportedly shifted.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reports that ‘barring a unique trade offer or a contractual stalemeate’, Alexander is staying with the team this season.

Jaire Alexander contract (Spotrac): $25.481 million cap hit in 2025

After the 2025 NFL Draft, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed Alexander’s future with the club. A split seemed to be the likeliest outcome at the time, but the sentiment regarding the situation has seemingly shifted.

Following a report days ago that Green Bay and Alexander were attempting to work out a resolution, Fowler notes that it ‘should materialize’ soon with a revised contract. A few weeks ago, the idea of the two sides finding any common ground seemed highly unlikely.

Jaire Alexander stats (2023-’24): 100.83 QB rating allowed, 61.9% completion rate allowed, 5-2 TD-INT in 14 games played

The Packers’ front office attempted to move Alexander several times this offseason, both before and after the NFL Draft. However, his refusal to take a pay cut and Green Bay’s adamant stance about not moving on from him without gaining something in return has led to no resolution for months.

It now appears like there’s a real chance Alexander is on the Packers roster in Week 1, retaining his role as the team’s No. 1 cornerback. Health has been an issue for him in recent years – 20 games missed in the last two seasons – but he remains an excellent starter when healthy.

There is still a possibility of this recent development being a play by the Packers’ front office to compel another team to offer more in a trade. However, the presence of Jalen Ramsey on the trade market eliminates that potential leverage and the fact Green Bay didn’t take a corner until the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft suggests Alexander might be staying around this fall.