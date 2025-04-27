Green Bay Packers GM addresses Jaire Alexander’s future with team after 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was placed on the trade block this offseason, with many expecting he would be released or traded before the 2025 NFL Draft. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s draft, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about Alexander’s future with the club.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Gutekunst said Alexander will remain on the Packers roster right now and the team will move forward with him for the time being. While the door remains open to a trade, Green Bay also seems receptive to keeping him.

Related: NFL power rankings, see where Green Bay Packers land after NFL Draft

“He’s on our roster right now and that’s how we’ll proceed. We’ll figure that out as we go along.” Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst on the status of Jaire Alexander

The 28-year-old cornerback is still under contract for the next two seasons with Green Bay. However, he carries one of the largest cap hits among cornerbacks in the NFL this year and has only played in 14 games over the last two seasons.

The Packers made Alexander early this offseason, reportedly talking to several teams about a potential deal. When a deal never materialized, the Packers kept him heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with an open mind to a deal. However, the Packers’ draft class suggests he might return.

Jaire Alexander contract (Spotrac): $25.481 million cap hit in 2025

Green Bay didn’t take a cornerback until the 237th overall pick, using the 21st selection in Round 7 to take nickel Micah Robinson. Given it’s not even a certainty that Robinson makes the 53-man roster, the odds of Alexander remaining with the Packers this fall are increasing.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also shared on Saturday that Alexander participated in the team’s voluntary offseason program last week, though it was virtual. The Pro Bowl cornerback also worked out with teammate Xavier McKinney within the past month and followed Packers’ first-round pick Matthew Golden on Instagram.

Jaire Alexander stats (2023-’24): 100.83 QB rating allowed, 61.9% completion rate allowed, 5-2 TD-INT in 14 games played

Just two months ago, it seemed highly unlikely that Alexander would be playing for Green Bay in 2025. Given the recent developments, there appears to be a real chance the Packers’ No. 1 cornerback remains with the team for the upcoming season.