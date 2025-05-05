NFL execs offer strong praise for pair of Green Bay Packers rookies

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers made improving their offense a priority early in the 2025 NFL Draft, using their top three picks to strengthen the supporting cast around quarterback Jordan Love. While the picks didn’t receive universal praise, several NFL executives were high on the selections.

Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to NFL executives about the draft classes for each NFC team. Regarding first-round pick Matthew Golden, many around the league offered strong praise for the rookie added to the Packers’ receiver room.

“Golden is awesome. He is their best receiver right now. I think he is really good, and he was the best receiver in the draft.” Anonymous NFL executive on Green Bay Packers wide receier Matthew Golden

Related: Green Bay Packers reporter explains why team declined 2026 option on Quay Walker

Matthew Golden stats (ESPN): 58 receptions, 987 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 17 yards per reception

Both NFL executives polled about the Packers’ draft class said they viewed Golden as the best wide receiver in the class, ahead of 8th overall pick Tetairoa McMillan. The fact that Green Bay took a wide receiver in Round 1 for the first time in 23 years is also a testament to the team’s grade on Golden.

However, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wasn’t done adding pass-catchers. With the 87th overall pick in Round 3, he took TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams. While Green Bay will primarily use him as a returner and receiver in 2025, he’s capable of a lot more.

“I love the kid. He can do everything. He is tough, he can play running back, tight end, receiver. He is a joker, a great tool for somebody. You have to scheme him, but that is a big man who can run.” Anonymous NFL executive on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025, see where the Green Bay Packers land

The hope with Williams is that might develop into becoming the Cordarrelle Patterson of the Packers’ offense. Matt LaFleur can deploy him out of the backfield or move him out wide, taking advantage of his size and speed.

Green Bay’s selections also say a lot about the future of the receiver room. Christian Watson, recovering from an ACL tear, is likely in his final season with the team with Williams viewed as his potential replacement. Meanwhile, Golden will have an opportunity to compete with Jayden Reed to be the No. 1 receiver long-term.