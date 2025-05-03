Green Bay Packers reporter explains why team declined Quay Walker’s fifth-year option

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have received strong returns from their 2022 NFL Draft class, with linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt among the numerous starters from that group. While Wyatt had his fifth-year option for 2026 picked up, Green Bay went a different route with Waker.

As Rob Demovsky of ESPN explained, the Packers’ decision not to exercise the fifth-year club option on Walker’s contract isn’t a reflection on their desire to keep him. Instead, the team is prioritizing a multi-year extension while avoiding being locked into a fully guaranteed salary in 2026.

Quay Walker stats (ESPN): 72 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 10 stuffs

Walker’s salary in 2026 would’ve been $14.751 million if Green Bay had exercised it. That would’ve ranked seventh among the highest-paid inside linebackers in the NFL. Furthermore, it would’ve meant Wyatt and Walker would be receiving more than $27 million guaranteed in 2026.

Walker, the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has flashed outstanding playmaking ability throughout his career. He showed more improvement with his discipline and awareness last season, pairing with rookie Edgerrin Cooper to give Green Bay its strongest linebacker tandem in more than a decade.

Quay Walker contract (Spotrac): $4.404 million salary in 2025, 2026 NFL free agent

While declining the fifth-year option opens the door for Walker to test NFL free agency in 2026, the decision also suggests the Packers’ front office is confident it can get a long-term deal worked out. If that happens, Green Bay could structure the deal to use some of the team’s cap space this season and thus provide more flexibility to improve the roster in the years to come.