The Philadelphia Eagles wrap up their preseason slate Friday night against the New York Jets, closing out a training camp that saw impressive flashes from first-round pick Jihaad Campbell but left the team dealing with injuries to several key players ahead of their Sept. 4 season opener against Dallas. This and more in the latest Eagles Daily.

Eagles Face Final Preseason Test

The Eagles will sit their starters for Friday night’s finale against the Jets, but several roster battles remain unsettled heading into the regular season.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Friday night’s game will help determine who will be the team’s second starting outside cornerback alongside Quinyon Mitchell. What started as a three-way battle between Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo and Jakorian Bennett now appears to be Jackson’s to lose, as he’s accumulated more first-team reps. Ringo had a disappointing camp and suffered a quad injury this week, while Bennett, acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders, hasn’t done much to separate himself.

The game will also help shape the wide receiver corps heading into the regular season. Johnny Wilson’s season-ending leg injury opened up two roster spots, creating competition between Darius Cooper, Ainias Smith and John Metchie for what appears to be two available positions. Cooper has been the darling of camp and had a fantastic preseason opener, Smith has caught touchdown passes in two preseason games but struggles securing the ball, and Metchie just arrived from Houston in a trade this week. It’s hard to imagine the Eagles releasing Metchie after acquiring him, making the final receiver spot likely a battle between Cooper and Smith.

Birds End Camp Banged Up

The injury bug hit the Eagles hard during training camp. Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown was limited throughout most sessions with a hamstring issue that cost him three games early last season.

Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a meniscus injury requiring surgery. He’s considered week-to-week with a possibility of suiting up for Week 1.

Jordan Mailata missed time this week with a concussion, and it’s unknown whether the head injury will affect his availability for the season opener.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee suffered a finger injury to his throwing hand that fortunately won’t require surgery.

Wilson suffered his season-ending injury when his leg got rolled up during practice, requiring him to be carted off the field.

The offensive line injuries are particularly concerning, as the backups struggled during the second preseason game against Cleveland. If Dickerson and Mailata miss time, it could damage the Eagles’ hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Jihaad Campbell Shows Out at Camp

The Eagles may have found the steal of the draft in Jihaad Campbell. The Alabama linebacker slipped to No. 31 after undergoing shoulder surgery following the NFL Combine, and the Birds are reaping the benefits.

Campbell appears ready to start alongside All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun in Week 1 following an impressive training camp.

“Back in early June, Vic Fangio said Campbell wouldn’t be ready to practice until August. But the Eagles’ 2025 first-round pick was ready to take part in team drills on the first day of training camp (July 23). By the final day of training camp (August 20), Campbell was elevated to the first-team defense next to Zack Baun,” writes Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton. “It looks like the rookie is going to be a Week 1 starter after showing real promise this summer. And it’s not like Campbell won the job by default; the Eagles had other off-ball linebackers playing well (pretty shocking concept). It’ll be interesting to see exactly how Vic Fangio utilizes Campbell as a rookie. His pass rushing potential is especially intriguing.”