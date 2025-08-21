The Philadelphia Eagles play their final preseason game of 2025 Friday night against the New York Jets as several players look to make a last impression before the 53-man roster cutdown. Here are seven players trying to earn a spot for Philadelphia’s Week 1 lineup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Darius Cooper

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Darius Cooper, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Tarleton State, became a household name in Philadelphia when he caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 34-27 win over Cincinnati in their first preseason game. However, he was nearly invisible against Cleveland in the second matchup, recording no catches.

The young receiver has had a strong camp but sits squarely on the bubble before next week’s cuts. A standout showing against the Jets can help Cooper secure his Week 1 spot.

Ainias Smith

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Ainias Smith is also battling for one of the final receiver positions. The second-year player has made four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns, but he has struggled with ball security in camp.

The Eagles drafted Smith in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, but an ankle injury limited him to just seven games last season — recording 41 receiving yards on seven receptions and a touchdown. His returning ability might give him a slight edge in the competition.

John Metchie

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Eagles acquired wide receiver John Metchie and a sixth-round pick from Houston earlier this week for tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round selection. He’s getting his feet wet with a new playbook and should see his first action Friday night.

Metchie brings a compelling backstory from Houston. The 2022 second-round pick missed his entire rookie season after battling leukemia but returned in 2023. In two seasons with the Texans, he had 40 receptions for 412 yards and one touchdown. Philadelphia is taking a flier on the former top receiver prospect, hoping to find a diamond in the rough.

Kylen Granson

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kylen Granson is playing himself into consideration as the third tight end. The five-year veteran from Indianapolis has had an impressive camp and could earn a spot due to his receiving ability.

He’s recorded three catches for 28 yards in two preseason games and could cement his position with a strong showing Friday night. In his previous four seasons with the Colts, Granson had 86 receptions for 958 yards and one touchdown while playing 57% of special teams snaps in 2024.

Gabe Hall

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With Thomas Booker IV now in Las Vegas, defensive tackle Gabe Hall has a legitimate shot at the 53-man roster. He’s tallied four tackles through two preseason games and has seen increased practice reps after Booker’s trade.

The 2024 undrafted free agent spent all of last season on the practice squad, but another strong preseason showing Friday can lock up his Week 1 spot.

Azeez Ojulari

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Philadelphia this offseason after the departures of Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff and Brandon Graham. However, the five-year veteran with 22 career sacks has had a disappointing training camp, with Joshua Uche outplaying him.

In two preseason games, Ojulari has four tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. He needs a positive showing against the Jets to solidify his position.

Jakorian Bennett

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Friday night represents the last chance for Jakorian Bennett to stake his claim to a starting outside cornerback spot. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio stated this week that who will start alongside Quinyon Mitchell won’t be decided until after the final preseason game, but free-agent acquisition Adoree’ Jackson has been earning more first-team reps.

Kelee Ringo has struggled in training camp — and is now dealing with a quad injury — and Bennett hasn’t been able to distinguish himself among the three after being acquired from the Raiders for Booker. In his first two seasons in Las Vegas, the 2023 fourth-round pick played in 24 games (11 starts), recording 11 pass breakups and no interceptions.