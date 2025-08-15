The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Browns Saturday in their second preseason game of 2025 after holding two joint practices with Cleveland earlier this week where the first-team offense struggled. Also, Lane Johnson offered high praise for a rising defensive tackle in the latest Eagles Daily.

First-team offense struggles in joint practices

It was a less-than-stellar showing for the Eagles offense during their two-day joint practice with the Browns. On Thursday, Johnson, A.J. Brown and Landon Dickerson didn’t practice while Saquon Barkley didn’t take part in team drills. Cleveland All-Pro Myles Garrett dominated the offensive line, getting to Jalen Hurts multiple times for what would’ve counted as sacks.

Wednesday proved equally challenging. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane noted that Hurts threw at least three interceptions as the first-team offense struggled.

“But there was a lot of Hurts eating plays, throwing balls away, or missing his targets entirely, particularly in the last period,” McLane writes. “I should also note that Johnson, [Cam] Jurgens, and, of course, Dickerson, weren’t on the line during that stint. And Brown was missing, too.”

Storylines to watch in preseason game vs. Browns

Saturday’s preseason matchup offers several intriguing storylines. Tanner McKee had an impressive showing in the opener against Cincinnati, demonstrating he could be a starting NFL quarterback today. What’s in store for his encore performance?

Another key battle is the starting outside cornerback competition between Kelee Ringo, Adoree’ Jackson and Jakorian Bennett. None have separated themselves, and Saturday’s game could prove decisive.

Lane Johnson has high praise for talented defensive tackle

The Eagles defense has undergone a significant overhaul for 2025 with Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson no longer on the squad. Young players will need to step up, and one of them is defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Ojomo has impressed throughout camp. With Williams now in New England, the third-year player is expected to see increased playing time this season. He has a big fan in Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson.

“Moro, I think Moro is really doing well,” Johnson told PhillyVoice’s Nick Tricome. “Obviously [Jalen Carter] is who he is, but Moro is probably one of the more slept on guys.

“Take it from me, man, he’s the real deal. Works his tail off, probably one of the hardest workers we have.”

In 17 regular season games last year, Ojomo recorded 20 tackles and five quarterback hits. He notched his first career sack in the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.