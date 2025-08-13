The Philadelphia Eagles held the first of two joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup. Meanwhile, three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson went under the knife for a meniscus injury. That and more in today’s Eagles Daily.

Joint Practice Observations

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles’ opening session with Cleveland provided plenty of storylines, particularly at cornerback where the competition intensified.

New cornerback Jakorian Bennett endured a roller-coaster day. Bleeding Green’s Brandon Lee Gowton noted that Bennett had a nice pass breakup while covering Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy early in practice.

Jakorian Bennett had a nice PBU while in good coverage against Jerry Jeudy.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 13, 2025

However, the good vibes didn’t last. The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena reported Bennett got beat badly twice later and was flagged for pass interference.

Not a good practice in team drills so far for Jakorian Bennett.



Gage Larvadain got ahead of him on a crosser for a touchdown. Jerry Jeudy beat him deep along the left sideline. Then Bennett was flagged for pass interference against Kisean Johnson over the middle. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 13, 2025

The No. 2 outside cornerback spot alongside Quinyon Mitchell remains one of camp’s most-watched battles. With Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson failing to seize control, Bennett’s addition creates a three-way competition. Saturday’s preseason game could go a long way toward determining the winner.

With A.J. Brown sitting out due to a hamstring injury, Johnny Wilson continued showcasing his impressive ability to win 50-50 balls. PhillyVoice’s Evan Macy noted Wilson made a nice sideline grab that would’ve gone for 30 yards during 7-on-7 drills with Tanner McKee under center.

Later, during 11-on-11 with the first team, Wilson hauled in a high throw from Jalen Hurts and sprinted downfield for another 30 yards.

Brett Toth took first-team reps at left guard with Landon Dickerson sidelined by his meniscus injury. Speaking of Dickerson…

Landon Dickerson Undergoes Surgery

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reports that Dickerson underwent surgery Wednesday morning for the meniscus injury he suffered in his right knee during Sunday’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

#Eagles G Landon Dickerson had surgery this morning to correct the meniscus injury to his right knee.



Lane Johnson mentioned it earlier in passing and the team confirmed.



Regular season opener is in 22 days. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 13, 2025

Dickerson had to be helped off the field and was carted away from the sidelines.

The injury could have been much worse, and Dickerson is considered week-to-week. He’s still hoping to return for Philadelphia’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Rookie Safety Drew Mukuba Progressing

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After a shoulder injury sidelined him for two weeks, Eagles second-round pick Drew Mukuba is back and earning first-team reps at safety.

“I feel like I’m confident out there making the right calls, knowing what to do, knowing where I’m supposed to be at, knowing where other guys are supposed to be at,” Mukuba told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner. “Just me knowing that, me feeling that confident, just tells me that I’m doing the right things and I’m heading the right way.”

Mukuba could see action Saturday against the Browns.