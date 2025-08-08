The Philadelphia Eagles opened their preseason with a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night as the offense behind Tanner McKee looked nearly flawless, gaining 432 total yards. McKee wasn’t the only one who impressed as undrafted rookie free agent Darius Cooper shined, Will Shipley showed he will be a solid No. 2 running back and defensive tackle Ty Robinson showed he’ll be a problem for opponents. But the Birds didn’t get any closer to finding out who will be starting alongside Quinyon Mitchell as outside corner as Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson struggled.

Here are the key takeaways from Philadelphia’s first preseason game.

Tanner McKee is the real deal

McKee, affectionately known at the “Mormon Missile,” proved Thursday night he can be a starting NFL quarterback. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford looked like a seasoned veteran against Cincinnati’s defense — the Bengals even played their starters in the first quarter — finishing 20-for-25 with 252 yards, two passing touchdowns and a “tush push” score. He cemented himself as the backup QB and don’t be surprised if teams throw high draft picks for McKee next offseason.

Darius Cooper impressed again

Darius Cooper, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Tarleton State, continued to show why he belongs in the NFL. He was the Eagles’ top receiver, hauling in six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Cooper has had a standout camp and with his impressive showing, he has a real shot at cracking the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Johnny Wilson shows potential

This is a crucial camp for wide receiver Johnny Wilson, the sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. He’s battling for one of the last wideout spots and has had a quiet camp, but he impressed Thursday night. The 6-foot-6 receiver caught two 50-50 balls, including snatching it away from Bengals corner Josh Newton for 27 yards, and finished the game with three catches for 73 yards.

Will Shipley will be solid RB2

The Eagles will look to get Saquon Barkley more rest this season following his historic 2,000-yard rushing season and second-year running back Will Shipley is showing why he can be a solid No. 2. He played the first two series and his highlight was a 38-yard run against Cincinnati’s first-team defense. Shipley finished the game with 48 rushing yards on seven carries.

Ty Robinson is a beast

Defensive tackle Ty Robinson is going to be a menace for opponents. The fourth-round pick out of Nebraska had a sack and tackle for loss in his first preseason action. He was involved in several plays and even read a screen play well that went nowhere. Vic Fangio is going to have fun with him this season.

Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson fail to stand out

It was a night to forget for cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson. Both are battling to be the second starting outside corner with Quinyon Mitchell. Ringo allowed a 36-yard touchdown to Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase after taking a bad angle and missing the tackle. He was also covering Chase on a 28-yard reception.

Jackson wasn’t much better. He allowed Chase to convert a 3rd-and-5 on a 12-yard comeback route. He also let receiver Charlie Jones get in front of him for a 21-yard reception. The trade for Jakorian Bennett now looks that much more important following the game.