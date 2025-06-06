‘I was a test dummy’: C.J. Gardner-Johnson blasts Philadelphia Eagles over salary cap trade comments

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is firing back at the Philadelphia Eagles after he was traded for purported salary cap reasons.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked earlier this week why Gardner-Johnson, who the team brought back on a three-year, $27 million contract ahead of the 2024 season, was unexpectedly traded after helping lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl win.

“That was a salary cap-type thing,” Fangio said. “Howie [Roseman] made that decision. I was fine with it.”

The trade with the Texans that brought back offensive lineman Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick stunned Eagles fans. Gardner-Johnson had brought intensity to a defense that needed it following 2023’s collapse and was viewed as a leader in the secondary, especially with rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the mix.

Once Gardner-Johnson heard Fangio’s comments, he took to Instagram to rip the organization, saying, “Just don’t do them young guys like y’all did me.”

“I was a test dummy for them,” Gardner-Johnson posted. “so now they can be like my ‘scheme’ work, or did my skill set make it work.

“I had 0 issues. [People] had issues with me. So yeah, let the salary cap be the excuse.”

Last season marked Gardner-Johnson’s second stint with the team. The Eagles acquired the safety from the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2022 season and went on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, which they lost. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions after that season.

Gardner-Johnson recorded six interceptions for the Eagles in 2024, including a pick-six, along with 12 pass breakups and one forced fumble.