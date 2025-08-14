Knee surgery couldn’t stop Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson from having some beers with his teammates after Thursday’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.

Dickerson brought out a cooler after practice and shared brews with his Eagles teammates and Browns players.

“Landon Dickerson one day post surgery just brought out a cooler of Miller Lites to share with the #Browns OL… now that’s a guys guy,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashlyn Sullivan posted on X.

The three-time Pro Bowler went under the knife Wednesday after suffering a meniscus injury in his right knee during Sunday’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

He had to be helped off the field and was carted to the sidelines.

It was a best-case scenario for Dickerson as he’s considered week-to-week and could potentially be available for Philadelphia’s Sept. 4 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Losing Dickerson for a significant period would put a major dent in one of the best offensive lines in the game and hurt the Eagles’ chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Pro Football Focus ranked Dickerson as the 13th-best guard in the league in 2024.