The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing their second preseason game of 2025 as they face the Cleveland Browns Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The two teams held joint practices Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their matchup. With most of Philadelphia’s starters sitting once again, it’s time for the backups to shine. Here are the key storylines heading into Saturday’s preseason game.

What will Tanner McKee do for encore?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tanner McKee proved he’s ready to be an NFL starter in the Eagles’ first preseason game, completing 20-of-25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns in their 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also added a rushing score on the “tush push.”

McKee’s development is crucial for the Eagles in case reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts goes down at any point during the season. The Birds have a more-than-capable backup who can run the offense competently and win games.

And no, the Eagles will not be trading McKee during the season. If it happens, it will be next offseason.

Will starting outside cornerback emerge?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The second outside cornerback spot remains up for grabs in a three-way battle between Kelee Ringo, Adoree’ Jackson and recently-acquired Jakorian Bennett.

Ringo and Jackson have failed to separate themselves, with both posting poor performances against the Bengals. Ringo took a bad route on Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and missed the tackle, allowing Chase to score. Jackson also failed to impress.

Bennett, who came over from the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade, had a roller-coaster week at camp. He recorded a nice pass breakup Wednesday during joint practice with the Browns, but later got beat for a touchdown and was flagged for pass interference on another play.

The Eagles need one of these three to step up and claim the job alongside Quinyon Mitchell.

Will Brett Toth get extended reps?

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on his right knee to repair a meniscus injury he suffered during Sunday’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

With Dickerson out, fifth-year veteran Brett Toth has been getting reps with the first-team offense. He was an undrafted free agent for the Birds in 2020 and has started two career games — one during his rookie season and another in 2023 with the Carolina Panthers.

Even though the Eagles usually don’t play starters in preseason, Toth should see extended playing time so Nick Sirianni and company can evaluate what they have in him. The Eagles boast one of the top offensive lines in the league, and any weakness would be a significant blow in their hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Dickerson is considered week-to-week as he pushes to play in the Sept. 4 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

How will rookie safety Drew Mukuba look in first game action?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Drew Mukuba, a second-round pick out of Texas in this year’s NFL Draft, has been slowed by a shoulder injury in training camp and didn’t play in Philadelphia’s first preseason game. Since returning, he’s been impressive at camp. Even though he allowed a touchdown in Thursday’s joint practice with the Browns, he later intercepted a pass, according to The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena.

“The ball skills were impressive for Mukuba, and he bounced back quickly after allowing a touchdown,” notes Kubena.

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson now in Houston, Mukuba is battling Sydney Brown for playing time. How Mukuba performs on Saturday could go a long way toward determining his role.