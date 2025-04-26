Vic Fangio’s ‘seal of approval’: Why Philadelphia Eagles drafted Texas safety Andrew Mukuba in second round of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed a key need Friday night, selecting Texas safety Andrew Mukuba with the 64th pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in the offseason, Philadelphia needed to inject toughness into the secondary. Mukuba brings that edge, even if he measures just 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds. His play style, not his size, was the deciding factor.

Fangio’s Stamp Matters

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio reshaped the Eagles into a championship-caliber defense in 2024. His endorsement carried weight in the draft room. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Mukuba wouldn’t have been the pick without Fangio’s “seal of approval.”

“What Fangio wants, he gets,” McLane writes, referencing the Eagles’ second Super Bowl win under his watch.

Finding the Right Swagger

Losing Gardner-Johnson meant losing a spark on defense. General manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni believe Mukuba can restore some of that energy.

“Mukuba’s film shows a player who attacks downhill and finishes plays with authority,” reports The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena. Both Roseman and Sirianni are betting Mukuba can bring a similar physical presence to the NFL, even with a smaller frame.

Coverage Skills Set Mukuba Apart

Mukuba’s instincts in coverage also made an impression. In his final season at Texas, he led the SEC with five interceptions and added seven pass breakups. His versatility stood out to Eagles scouts.

“The first thing Roseman said in reference to Mukuba was how ‘it’s really hard to find cover safeties and guys who have the ability to come down and play over the slot, play in the middle of the field, have natural instincts, play the ball,'” Kubena notes.

Mukuba rarely made mistakes — he didn’t draw a single penalty in 2024 — and anchored a Texas defense that tied for first nationally in fewest yards allowed per attempt (5.7). His ability to create turnovers, without sacrificing discipline, fits the Eagles’ vision for a modern free safety.

A third-team All-SEC selection with playoff experience, Mukuba has a strong case to start Week 1 in Philadelphia.

