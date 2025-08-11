The Philadelphia Eagles face a potential crisis if three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson misses extended time after suffering a reported meniscus injury to his right knee Sunday night during the team’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field. Dickerson was helped off the field before being carted inside from the sideline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Dickerson is exploring additional treatment options to determine what comes next and how much time he will be sidelined.

If Dickerson is sidelined for a significant amount of time, the Birds will need someone to step up as part of one of the league’s elite offensive lines. Here are six players who could potentially fill the void, including a returning Jason Kelce.

Matt Pryor

Matt Pryor returned to Philadelphia after starting 15 games for the Chicago Bears last season. Pryor was rated the 31st best guard in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2024, including an impressive eighth in pass blocking, though he ranked 52nd in run blocking. The Eagles drafted Pryor in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He has started 39 games across six seasons with four different teams.

Brett Toth

Brett Toth is officially listed as Dickerson’s backup but lacks Pryor’s experience. Toth made the Eagles’ 2020 roster as an undrafted free agent, appearing in six games with one start. He made one additional start during his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 before returning to Philadelphia last year.

Kenyon Green

The Eagles acquired former first-round pick Kenyon Green from the Houston Texans as part of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade. Green never lived up to his potential with Houston, missing all of 2023 with a shoulder injury. He was rated poorly by Pro Football Focus, ranking 132nd out of 136 guards in 2024. If anyone can resurrect his career, it’s Philadelphia’s offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Trevor Keegan

Another internal candidate is 24-year-old Trevor Keegan, a fifth-round pick out of Michigan in 2024. He appeared in one game last year — the season finale against the New York Giants. Keegan stands 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds.

Cole Strange

If the Eagles look outside the organization, New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange could be a target. He appears on the roster bubble after being a first-round pick in 2022 under the Bill Belichick regime, and his time in New England may be ending. Strange suffered a torn patellar tendon in 2023 and played only three games last year after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list. He could be acquired for a Day 3 pick, and under Stoutland’s guidance, there’s a chance he could fulfill his first-round potential.

Jason Kelce

Imagine Jason Kelce unretiring because of Dickerson’s injury, sliding back to center while Cam Jurgens moves to left guard, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl repeat? It’s wholly unlikely Kelce would return given his lucrative podcast and ESPN deals, but it’s fun to consider. He has been helping offensive linemen at training camp, sharing his Hall of Fame knowledge. Could he suit up one last time? Stranger things have happened.