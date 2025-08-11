Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson is believed to have suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee during Sunday’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field. The three-time Pro Bowler had to be carted off the field in front of 50,000 fans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Dickerson is exploring additional treatment options to determine what comes next and how much time he will be sidelined.

The injury occurred during a pass play where Jalen Hurts connected with Saquon Barkley in the flat on the opposite side of the field, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. Dickerson stayed down for several minutes before being helped off the field, unable to put weight on his right leg.

Dickerson’s injury history raises additional concerns. He tore both ACLs while at Florida State and Alabama and played through a left knee injury during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run earlier this year. Despite being limited in Saturday’s practice with a knee issue, he was a full participant Sunday.

The Eagles boast one of the NFL’s elite offensive lines, making any extended absence by Dickerson a significant blow to their championship aspirations.

The 26-year-old Dickerson signed a four-year, $84 million extension in March 2024.

By Matt Higgins
Matt Higgins worked in national and local news for 15 years. He started out as an overnight production assistant ... More about Matt Higgins
