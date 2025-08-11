Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson is believed to have suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee during Sunday’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field. The three-time Pro Bowler had to be carted off the field in front of 50,000 fans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Dickerson is exploring additional treatment options to determine what comes next and how much time he will be sidelined.

Eagles Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson is thought to have suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee, per sources. Dickerson is getting additional options to determine the next course of action and how long he might be sidelined. pic.twitter.com/nkKAoErNBv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2025

The injury occurred during a pass play where Jalen Hurts connected with Saquon Barkley in the flat on the opposite side of the field, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. Dickerson stayed down for several minutes before being helped off the field, unable to put weight on his right leg.

Landon Dickerson getting carted inside: pic.twitter.com/VQwzfRuf4M — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 11, 2025

Dickerson’s injury history raises additional concerns. He tore both ACLs while at Florida State and Alabama and played through a left knee injury during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run earlier this year. Despite being limited in Saturday’s practice with a knee issue, he was a full participant Sunday.

The Eagles boast one of the NFL’s elite offensive lines, making any extended absence by Dickerson a significant blow to their championship aspirations.

The 26-year-old Dickerson signed a four-year, $84 million extension in March 2024.