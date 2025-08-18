The Philadelphia Eagles are 17 days away from their season opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4 and are no closer to finding out who will start alongside Quinyon Mitchell at outside cornerback. Because of that uncertainty, nickelback Cooper DeJean got reps at outside corner during Monday’s practice.

But should we expect DeJean to move from nickel to outside corner? Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that’s not under consideration yet because something would need to happen first.

“Someone to develop at nickel, someone to not to develop at corner,” Fangio told The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena.

No one has emerged within the three-way battle for CB2 between Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo and recently acquired Jakorian Bennett, who had a solid showing in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

“Not really, I mean they’re close,” Fangio responded when asked if there’s been any separation for the second outside corner spot. “Usually it does become pretty obvious to everybody as to who’s going to win the job. That hasn’t happened yet. I think they all have done a good job in their own way, had good moments, not so good moments, so we haven’t reached that conclusion yet.”

However, Jackson might have emerged as the favorite as he received first-team reps at Monday’s practice. DeJean played outside corner with the first team when they were in base defense.

ESPN’s Tim McManus noted that Ringo didn’t receive any first-team reps.

The Eagles are hoping a starter emerges after their final preseason game on Friday against the New York Jets. If not, they could be in serious trouble heading into the opener against Dallas.

