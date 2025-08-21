The Philadelphia Eagles have lost one of their biggest wide receiver targets for the year. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reports that Johnny Wilson will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle after suffering the injury during Tuesday’s practice.

The 6-foot-6 Wilson was having an impressive training camp, including making two 50-50 catches against Cincinnati in Philadelphia’s first preseason game where he finished with three catches for 73 yards.

#Eagles WR Johnny Wilson will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle after suffering the injury at practice on Tuesday, NFL sources said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 21, 2025

During Tuesday’s practice, Wilson’s leg was rolled up on by offensive lineman Brett Toth, who was filling in for injured Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson. Wilson had trouble putting weight on his leg and was carted inside after leaving the medical tent.

In his rookie season, Wilson appeared in 16 games with four starts. He was primarily used as a blocking receiver when on the field and finished with five receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown — with three of those catches going for first downs. He also played 24% of special teams snaps.

Wilson’s injury now creates an additional opening on Philadelphia’s roster ahead of next week’s 53-man cutdown.

The Eagles traded for receiver John Metchie — a 2022 second-round pick — from Houston earlier this week. Philadelphia also has undrafted rookie free agent Darius Cooper and second-year player Ainias Smith. Those three will be battling for the final two receiver spots unless the team makes another move.

The Eagles face the New York Jets in their final preseason game Friday night.