Should concern be rising about A.J. Brown's hamstring injury and if it will cost him the season opener? Cooper DeJean is getting first-team reps at outside corner, and the Birds pulled off another trade with the Houston Texans

Cooper DeJean Gets Outside Corner Reps

No one has claimed the second outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo, and recently-acquired Jakorian Bennett have yet to separate themselves.

Because of that uncertainty, nickelback Cooper DeJean saw first-team reps at outside corner in base defense during Monday’s practice. Still, it’s unlikely he becomes the full-time starter there. The issue: it would leave the Eagles without a true nickel.

“Someone to develop at nickel, someone to not to develop at corner,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena about DeJean’s role.

The Eagles hope a starter emerges after Friday’s preseason finale against the New York Jets. If not, they’ll be in serious trouble heading into the Sept. 4 opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

A.J. Brown Sits Out Practice Again

Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown sat out his third straight practice Monday with the hamstring injury he suffered earlier this month. He participated in Philadelphia’s public practice on Aug. 10 and was limited on Aug. 12.

But when joint practices rolled around with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 13–14, he didn’t take part.

With the opener just 17 days away, concern is rising. Brown missed three games early last season with a hamstring issue. If this injury lingers and forces him to miss time again, it would deal a major blow to the Eagles’ chances of repeating as Super Bowl contenders.

Eagles Strike Deal With Houston Texans for Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are quickly becoming general manager Howie Roseman’s favorite trade partner. After sending C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston this offseason, Roseman made another deal with the Texans — acquiring wide receiver John Metchie, a 2022 second-round pick. Philadelphia also received a sixth-rounder in exchange for tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick.

The move comes as Brown continues to deal with his hamstring.

Metchie is a feel-good story, returning in 2023 after missing his rookie season while battling leukemia. But production has been limited so far — 40 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown across two years.

Now, he joins a crowded wide receiver room that includes Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Darius Cooper, and Ainias Smith. Brown, Smith, and Dotson are locks, while Wilson is likely to make the roster. That leaves the final spot to be fought over by Metchie, Smith, and Cooper.



