3 things that need to happen for the New York Yankees to get back on track

After a historic first half that was projected to tamper with the record books, the New York Yankees have dropped 10 out of their last 12 games. The offense has dropped to a season-low .215 batting average over that span with an 87 wRC+. The pitching staff as well bloated their collective earned-run average to 4.22 over the 12-game stretch.

Most professional teams are bound to suffer adversity at some point in the season. While New York fans may be in panic mode, the Yankees still maintain a sizeable 10-game lead in the American League East.

Ever since the Yankees injured list expanded, the Bombers have entered a decline in productivity. Big names such as Michael King, Luis Severino and Matt Carpenter have been added to the critical blows to the roster.

Although, their bats will resurge sooner than later, and with Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu nearing a return, the Yankees won’t be easy to contain.

With Aaron Boone coping with the Yankees recent slide, here are a few tasks that need to be completed for the Yanks to be liberated from their misery.

The offense can’t revolve around Aaron Judge

The headlines might throw you off but a pattern has been discovered in the Yankees’ offense. The team relies on Aaron Judge to execute the big hits. This has been a recurring notion throughout the season and the stats clearly prove so.

With runners in scoring position, Judge has slashed .366/.491/.756 while just three other Yankees have cracked .300. Out of the three, Carpenter (.324), Jose Trevino (.358), and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.341), only the Yankee shortstop plays an every-day role. Trevino has the heavier workload behind the plate, with Kyle Higashioka cutting into some of his load. Carpenter is currently nursing a fractured foot on the injured list but his number hasn’t been a daily installment into the lineup.

The remainder of the lineup has been idle with runners on base including hitting powerhouse DJ LeMahieu who has hit .185.

The New York Yankees’ newcomers need to adapt to pinstripes

After a busy trade deadline in hopes to fill in the missing parts of the roster, the Yankees were confident in their newcomers to make an instant impact. Evidently, that method hasn’t turned out to well for Brian Cashman’s piggy bank.

Former Kansas City Royal, Andrew Benintendi has been horrid since joining the Yankees with a slash line of .185/.308/.278. His K% has ballooned in the month of August (28.6) which is 17 points higher than July.

On the mound, Frankie Montas has pitched twice since acquired by the Yanks. His second start was commendable for a quality start, while his six-run disaster in St. Louis is the cause of his 9.00 ERA.

The two right-handed relievers in Scott Effross and Lou Trivino have been sound, however, Effross got knocked around once or twice.

To put it into perspective, the Yankees need their reinforcements to pull it together. As the postseason approaches, New York will require every last bit of firepower for the final stretch.

Promoting top prospects should be next on New York Yankees radar

The Yankees have witheld top prospects like Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza from a major league promotion. The core duo of infielders have been thriving down in Triple-A Scranton and are next in line for their debut in pinstripes.

Since activated off the injured list on July 12, Cabrera has hit 31-92 (.332) with seven dingers and 23 RBI. His counterpart, Peraza, has cranked 16 home runs with a .768 OPS on the season.

Several other prospects including backstop Josh Breaux (Triple-A: .313/.405/.563) and right-hander Jhony Brito (2.86 ERA in Triple-A) should be kept under the radar for potential September call ups.