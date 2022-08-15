Ryan Yarbrough leads Rays over spiraling Yankees

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Yarbrough pitched four innings as a bulk reliever and earned his first win in nearly a year as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-0 on Monday night.

The Rays won their third straight and sent the Yankees to their 10th loss in 12 games thanks to Yarbrough’s showing.

David Peralta tripled and scored on a single by Isaac Paredes in the fourth as the Rays beat the Yankees for the fourth time in 11 meetings this season and first time in New York. Jose Siri added an RBI single, and Yandy Diaz hit a two-run single in the ninth.

After Jalen Beeks served as the opener and allowed three hits in two innings, Yarbrough allowed three hits as the first Rays reliever to enter the game. The left-hander struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Yarbrough (1-7) earned his first win since Sept. 24, 2021. He had been 0-8 in his previous 14 appearances before Monday.

New York’s Gerrit Cole (9-5) took the loss, allowing one run on five hits in six innings. Cole struck out six, walked two and threw 104 pitches while allowing one run or less for the 11th time this season.

Tampa Bay capitalized on a misplay by center fielder Aaron Hicks to take a 1-0 lead.

Peralta hit a fly ball and it appeared that Hicks was going to catch it, but he got turned around and stumbled along the warning track. The ball went over his head, caromed off the wall and Peralta easily coasted into third with his third triple of the season.

Peralta then scored when Paredes singled past the diving try of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

New York’s best chance to score came in the fourth when Kiner-Falefa singled to load the bases with one out. Hicks then hit a soft comebacker to Yarbrough, who easily turned a 1-2-3 double play.

After Yarbrough’s outing ended, Ryan Thompson recorded the next five outs, including a double play by Aaron Judge in the eighth. Brooks Raley fanned Anthony Rizzo before the Rays added on in the ninth thanks to Siri and Diaz.

–Field Level Media