Minnesota Vikings legend says team should field Kirk Cousins trade offers

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings find themselves at 2-0 heading into Sunday’s home date with the Los Angeles Chargers. A loss here would pretty much mean the end of playoff hopes in Minnesota. Since 2002, only one team has started 0-3 and went to make the postseason that same year.

Cousins and the Vikings know just how important this game is. The backdrop here is his status as an impending free agent and the fact that the Pro Bowler is off to an historic start to the season.

There have been muted rumors that Minnesota could field calls for Cousins ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline if the team finds itself out playoff contention.

On the very same day that he retired as a member of the Vikings, franchise legend Kyle Rudolph talked about this. The tight end indicated that his former Vikings team should at least listen to trade offers for Cousins.

“I think it’s worth a conversation. If you’re the Vikings, I think it’s a phone call that you have to take. What are (teams) willing to give you for a guy who, ultimately, he might not be in your plans?” Kyle Rudolph on potential Kirk Cousins trade, via Fox Sports Radio

Rudolph is right in that Cousins might not fit into the Vikings’ long-term plans. They pushed back against signing the veteran to a contract extension this past offseason. Meanwhile, Minnesota seems to be closer to a rebuild than actually contending. At 35-year-old, Cousins might not fit into said long-term plans.

Kirk Cousins trade market and potential landing spots

It must be noted that Rudolph is simply providing his opinion. As of yet, there is no clear indication that the Vikes will put Cousins on the block.

Though, it does make sense given the way he’s playing and quarterback situations around the NFL today.

Kirk Cousins stats (2023): 73% completion, 708 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 114.2 QB rating

The New York Jets lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers four snaps into his first season with the team. Zach Wilson came in to replace him last week, throwing three interceptions in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New York is clearly in win-now mode. Wilson is not the answer. Perhaps, the Jets could entice Minnesota with the young quarterback and multiple draft picks.

The Tennessee Titans could very well be another option. They fancy themselves as playoff contenders in the mediocre AFC South. Cousins would be an obvious upgrade over Ryan Tannehill.

Meanwhile, injuries have been the name of the game thus far this season. There is no telling what quarterback might go down between now and the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.