Hurricane Ian: Updates on impact of the sports world, including Buccaneers game, college football schedule

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday afternoon at roughly 3:05 PM local time at Cayo Costa State Park, just north of Sanibel and Captiva Islands. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 with 150 mile-per-hour winds and is on its way to Orlando.

Given the potential catastrophe facing Florida and its neighboring states, sports plays second fiddle. With that said, it’s what we cover here at Sportsnaut. Let’s check in on the impact Hurricane Ian has on the sports world, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, initially scheduled for Sunday Night on NBC.

Central Florida, Southern Methodist moved to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian

Initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon, this college football game was moved to 1:00 PM local time at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. Given the current trajectory of the hurricane, it’s more than likely that this game will either be canceled altogether or moved to a different location.

Florida to play at the Swamp on Sunday

Coming off a loss to Tennessee in Knoxville, the Florida Gators are slated to host a mid-major in that of Eastern Washington this weekend. The game was initially scheduled for 12:00 PM local time on Saturday. It’s now been moved to the same time on Sunday in Gainesville.

This will represent the first time in their storied history that the Gators have played at home on a Sunday. As for this game actually being played and the trajectory of Hurricane Ian, everything is seemingly up in the air.

“As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm is forecast to track just south of Gainesville and Orlando Thursday morning and the region is expected to experience damaging winds, flooding rains and possible tornadoes into Thursday. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state.” Report on Hurricane Ian and the Gainesville area

South Florida, East Carolina moved to Boca Raton

These two teams were slated to play in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. Instead, the game has been moved to Baca Raton, the home of Florida Atlantic. It’s also been moved from 7:00 PM local time to 2:30 PM.

South Carolina game moved to Thursday night

In preparation for Hurricane Ian likely hitting the region as a tropical storm, South Carolina has moved its home game against in-state rival South Carolina State from Saturday to Thursday.

Current models indicate that Columbia will be facing strong winds and heavy rain Friday through Sunday. Moving the game inside the famed Williams-Brice Stadium just makes too much sense.

Florida State, Wake Forest game still on…for now

The No. 23-ranked Florida State Seminoles are slated to host the 22nd-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 12:30 local time on Saturday. The game, set to be plaed in Tallahassee inside Doak S. Campbell Stadium, is still on for now. Though, there’s some real concerns.

“It’s something we talked to the team about last night, that we were going to make sure that nobody knows exactly what is going to occur as the week goes on, but our plan — we are prepping for this game, and we will have plans in place if anything does occur that needs to alter that.” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on plans ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

As for the local region and how it might be impacted by Hurricane Ian, it’s expected to be limited with tropical storm-level winds of 39 to 73 miles-per hour.

New York Mets, Atlanta Braves series might be moved

One of the biggest series of the MLB season is in jeopardy of being moved. The Atlanta Braves are slated to host the division-rival New York Mets for a three-game set at Truist Park starting on Friday. New York and Atlanta are tied atop the division with identical 97-58 records. Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that this series will be moved from Atlanta with the city facing potential impact from the hurricane.

“Major League Baseball is considering contingency plans for this weekend’s crucial series in Atlanta between the Mets and Braves as Hurricane Ian slams Florida’s Gulf Coast.” ESPN reported on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

Tampa Bay Lighnting postpone preseason game

The NHL preseason is upon us as teams prepare for the start of the regular year in October. However, the Tampa Bay Lightning have already opted to postpone their preseason games against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday and Thursday.

We have postponed our preseason games on Wednesday, September 28 against Carolina and Thursday, September 29 against Nashville at @AmalieArena due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian.



Stay safe, Tampa Bay. 💙https://t.co/OL5CKwHKKj — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 26, 2022

Huge Clemson, North Carolina State game up in the air

A matchup between two top-10 teams in the ACC will bring ESPN’s “College Game Day” to South Carolina Saturday afternoon. Tropical Storm-level rain and winds are expected in Clemson through the weekend. While the game is still scheduled for 7:30 local time, there’s some concern over travel.

“If we can’t fly, then how are we going to get there? So there are a lot of things that we’re having to be ready for in case it gets like that.” North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren on impact of Hurricane Ian

Clemson sits at No. 5 in the nation and boasts a 4-0 record. Meanwhile, North Carolina State is a surprising 4-0 and finds itself as the 10th-ranked team in the country. It’s the Wolfpack’s highest ranking since Philip Rivers was tossing the rock inside Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh back in 2002.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers move practice, “Sunday Night Football” in question

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already moved their practice to Miami ahead of their scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s an absolutely huge matchup pitting former NFL MVPs Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes against one another.

The NFL released a statement on Wednesday indicating that the game would be moved to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the home of the Vikings, if it can’t take place in Tampa.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and in discussion with both clubs, the stadium, local and state authorities and various weather bureaus on a minute-by-minute basis. It’s standard procedure, as you know, for us to have contingency plans in place and to identify other NFL venues that could possibly host a game in any given week if needed.” NFL executive VP Jeff Miller on relocation plan due to Hurricane Ian

Bookmark this page fo continued updates on Hurricane Ian and its impact on the sports schedule.