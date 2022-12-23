NHL Winter Classic 2023: How And Where To Watch

Fans of hockey, the 2023 NHL Winter Classic countdown has begun! While the Winter Classic is traditionally played on New Year’s Day, the outdoor game will be held the day after the new year begins this time around.

Since 2008, the same year the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Buffalo Sabres in their home arena at Ralph Wilson Stadium (renamed Highmark Stadium) in New York, the NHL’s marquee regular season game has often been played on New Year’s Day.

This January, the Boston Bruins will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. ET. The annual regular-season hockey game will be played at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts for the first time since the Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010.

Even if you can’t make the trip to Boston, you’re still in for an exciting afternoon. Find out how you can stream the game and root for your favorite NHL team.

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts When: Monday, January 2, 2023

Monday, January 2, 2023 Channels: TNT

TNT Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Teams: Boston Bruins & Pittsburgh Penguins

Where to watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic

If you were hoping to watch the NHL Winter Classic on ESPN, you’re out of luck because the cable network won’t be broadcasting the game live. The milestone game will, however, be available to watch on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports in Canada.

For flexibility and convenience, consider subscribing to a top-rated streaming service like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or YouTube TV.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Sports on the brain? Sling TV is the best holiday gift to give yourself. The top-rating streaming service provides flexibility to its customers, which is why it ranked first on our list. You can customize your package to include all your favorite live-action games.

For the first time, TNT will broadcast the NHL regular season outdoor game. To watch this year’s game, sign up for Sling TV Orange. It costs $40 per month and gives you access to TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Motortrend, and more.

You can also subscribe to the Blue plan, which costs $40 monthly and includes access to NFL Network, FOX Sports (FS1), and TNT. For $55 per month, you can access all of the above channels with the Orange & Blue package.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

There’s no reason to limit yourself when you’re enjoying Hulu + Live TV. Relish in the convenience of flipping through your favorite channels or binge-watching Hulu Originals.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic for only $69.99 per month with Hulu + Live TV, and Disney Plus; however, this includes advertisements with each service.

It’ll cost you a little extra to watch Hulu without advertisements, but in our opinion, it’s worth it. The ad-free plan runs at $82.99 per month to gain access to Hulu + Live TV, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus without the occasional commercial. It’s all about options!

Whether you choose to be ad-free or not, you’ll gain access to TNT, ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1, FS2, SEC, BTN, ACCN, NFL Network, GOLF Channel, and the Big 10 Network.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Keep all your sports in one place with DIRECTV STREAM, which has four fantastic packages to choose from for watching the NHL Winter Classic. The streaming service offers a five-day free trial to help you choose the best package.

The Entertainment package is the most affordable at $69.99 per month for 75+ channels. The Choice package is slightly more costly at $89.99 per month for 105+ channels — nearly 30 more than the Entertainment package.

If you want a more extensive channel lineup, choose Ultimate, which includes 140+ channels for $104.99 per month, or Premier, which includes 150+ channels for $149.99 per month. The choice is yours!

Each package includes TNT, so you can select the one that best suits your needs. With a DIRECTV STREAM subscription, you’ll get ESPN, ESPN2, A&E, Bravo, Comedy Central, PBS, and more, along with over 40,000 on-demand titles.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

If you’ve been hesitant to try out YouTube TV, now is the perfect time to do so. The platform provides you with 20 minutes of free viewing to test the service before the puck drops on Jan. 2.

There are over 100 sports, news, and entertainment channels to choose from, including TNT, NBC, Fox, and FS1. YouTube TV’s Base Plan is $64.99 per month, but the streaming service is currently offering a $10 discount of $54.99 per month for the first three months. As an added bonus, YouTube TV allows up to six accounts per household, ensuring that everyone in the family can enjoy their favorite entertainment.

Best streaming service to watch the NHL Winter Classic

A streaming service may just be what you need to tune in to the live game day action, especially if you’re wrapping up your holiday celebrations with travel or you’ve set your mind on pub crawling the day of the event. To watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic on the go, we highly suggest Sling TV but other options include Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM.

FAQs

Where can I watch the NHL Winter Classic?

We recommend watching the 2023 NHL Winter Classic on a flexible streaming service such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Who’s playing in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic?

On Jan. 2, the Boston Bruins will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The outdoor game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Which NHL team has won the most Winter Classics?

There’s a four-way tie between the teams who have won the most Winter Classics. The following teams landed two wins each: Boston Bruins (2010 and 2019), New York Rangers (2012 and 2018), St. Louis Blues (2017 and 2022), and the Washington Capitals (2011 and 2015).