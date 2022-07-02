Detroit Lions training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Detroit Lions training camp 2022 is inching closer by the day, with fans, coaches, and players all getting ready to attend Allen Park for their first look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Lions training camp for the 2022 season.

Just how much is this team buying into the kneecap-biting ways of the unique, yet effective Dan Campbell? Now that the roster has an idea of what their head coach expects from whistle to whistle, with an influx of talent to go with continued development and growth, there’s reason for excitement in the Motor City.

A reinforced receiving corps to give Jared Goff all the weapons needed to flash his skills, plus a flashy new rookie as the top overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft leading the defensive line? Sign me up. Let the games begin.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Detroit Lions training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule and storylines to follow.

Detroit Lions training camp schedule

The Detroit Lions’ highly anticipated rookie class will report to training camp on July 23, and the team’s veterans will report three days later, on July 26. Here’s the full Lions training camp schedule. While the times listed below are when practice starts, fan gates open up at 7:30 AM.

Sat., July 30 – 8:30 AM – Lions Loyal Members only

Mon., August 1 – 8:30 AM

Tues., August 2 – 8:30 AM

Wed., August 3 – 8:30 AM

Thurs., August 4 – 8:30 AM

Fri., August 5 – 8:30 AM – Lions Loyal Members only

Mon., August 8 – 8:30 AM

Tues., August 9 – 8:30 AM

Wed., August 10 – 8:30 AM

Detroit Lions training camp location

For the 16th consecutive year, the Lions will attend training camp at the team’s headquarters and official training facility located in Allen Park, Michigan. But the Lions have held camp at many different locations in their years. Here is the full history of where the Lions training camps have taken place in the franchise’s history, via Pro Football Reference.

2002-2022 – Detroit Lions Training Facility – Allen Park, Michigan

1997-2001 – Saginaw Valley State – Saginaw, Michigan

1990-1996 – Silverdome – Pontiac, Michigan

1975-1989 – Oakland University – Rochester, Michigan

1934-1941 , 1957-1974 – Cranbrook Educational Community – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

, 1949-1956 – Eastern Michigan University – Ypsilanti, Michigan

1946-1948 – Alma College – Alma, Michigan

1945- Assumption College – Windsor, Ontario

1943-1944 – West Shore Golf Club – Grosse Ile Township, Michigan

1942 – Charlevoix High School – Charlevoix, Michigan

1931-1933 – Universal Stadium – Portsmouth, Ohio

1930 – Labold Field – Portsmouth, Ohio

1929 – York Park – Portsmouth, Ohio

Can you go to Lions training camp?

Yes, some practices will be open to the public. Two practices are exclusively available to Lions Loyal Members, but seven others will be free and accessible to all spectators.

Camp will also feature activities for all ages, including photos with the team mascot Roary, and Lions cheerleaders and Lions legends. There will also be ticket and merchandise giveaways, tailgate games, face painting and balloon artists. Local food trucks will also be on-site.

Storylines for Detroit Lions training camp

Here are the top storylines and Lions position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Getting the rookies acclimated

You may have heard, but the Detroit Lions have added a star-studded rookie draft class. As the local kid graduating from the Michigan Wolverines to the big leagues with the Detroit Lions, Aidan Hutchinson is hard to forget. Those attending camp will get a glimpse of how he performs against the franchise left tackle, with Penei Sewell being a formidable opponent to test his brawn.

We may not get to see Jameson Williams in training camp, as he’s still recovering from a torn ACL, but there’s also the 46th pick, pass-rusher Josh Paschal, but even he was dealing with a lower extremity injury during minicamp. Hopefully he’s back to 100% by training camp.

First preview at the new-look receiving corps

The Lions had a clear goal of improving their group of pass-catchers over the offseason, and they did so in a major way. Even if rookie Jameson Williams isn’t able to produce right away, there’s still the massive D.J. Chark who can be a great possession receiver for Jared Goff to enjoy.

Add them to the emerging Amon-Ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson and we may have something cooking here folks. Let’s see how they look in camp.

Pass-rushing battle ensues

Aidan Hutchinson is a surefire day one starter, but who else? From Charles Harris to the Okwara brothers, and even rookie second-round pick Josh Paschal, the Lions have a lot of bodies to rotate along the edge. Obviously, Harris has experience, some burst, and a fairly decent contract ($6.5 mil per year), but the others ooze even more athleticism.

In the end, we’re likely to see a rotation. Except for Hutch. He’ll get all the snaps he can handle as a first-year pro. Can he flourish into a true Rookie of the Year contender? I expect him to lead the charge.

Who truly emerges from the secondary?

The Lions made Jeff Okudah the third overall pick in 2020, and unfortunately, injuries have limited him to just 10 games since. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn needs to find a way to help Okudah become a true shutdown corner on the boundary. But with no one else ready to steal his job, Okudah will be paramount to the defense’s success on the back end.

Aside from Okudah, the Lions took a chance on a former first round pick of their NFC North division rivals, by signing Mike Hughes. He also experienced injury issues early in his career, but like Okudah, the athletic ability and ball skills are there. But the Lions will need more than just two corners mixing in outside, as Amani Oruwariye is likely to retain his role in the nickel, but they all need to be better than last year to become relevant. Who else can step up?

