Los Angeles Chargers expected to be in on Davante Adams during NFL free agency

There’s no telling whether Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams will actually hit the NFL free-agent market next March.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted recently that the Pro Bowl wide receiver could in fact hit free agency rather than placing the franchise tag on him.

If this were to happen, it would set off a bidding war we have not seen for a non-quarterback in eons.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, that could very well include the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’m told the Los Angeles Chargers, who are under the cap a little more than $58 million, are another team to watch. The Chargers will be paying veteran Keenan Allen a projected $19 million in 2022. However, WR2 Mike Williams is set to hit free agency. Adams would be an upgrade and gives Justin Herbert a lethal weapon.” Tony Pauline on Davante Adams, Los Angeles Chargers chatter

Los Angeles Chargers have financial ability to sign Davante Adams

Los Angeles is currently an estimated $57.53 million under the cap. Current projections have Adams earning roughly $25 million annually on the free-agent market. With Mike Williams slated to hit free agency, there’s also a potential need next to Keenan Allen.

Davante Adams stats (2021): 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, 11 TD, 73% catch rate

Given that Justin Herbert is still playing under his rookie contract, the Chargers might look to take advantage of that by adding the top free agent set to hit the open market.

Imagine Herbert and Adams teaming up in Southern California. That would make for the best quarterback-wide receiver tandem in the entire AFC.

Green Bay Packers to place franchise tag on Davante Adams?

Then again, the Packers are doing everything possible to get under the cap so that they can place the franchise tag on Adams. Said tag is projected to be around $19.3 million. As for Green Bay, it is currently $28.25 million over the cap.

Releasing injury-plagued pass rushers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith would save Green Bay north of $27 million. The team is also looking to work out a contract extension with disgruntled quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP is set to count a whopping $46.64 million against the cap in 2022. There’s also no guarantee that Rodgers will be back with Green Bay next season. He has yet to make a decision regarding his future.

In reality, Adams’ future in Green Bay could be tied to Rodgers. If the quarterback requests a trade, Adams is likely going to demand out.

If the Packers get the feeling Adams will want out, there’s a chance that they place the franchise tag on him with the sole purpose of trading the Pro Bowl pass-catcher. This wouldn’t necessarily preclude the Los Angeles Chargers from going after him. They have the draft assets to make a trade work.

Either way, this is a huge storyline with NFL free agency now roughly two weeks away.

