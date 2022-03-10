Chicago Bears mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a lot of work in front of him if he wants to present first-year head coach Matt Eberflus with anything that resembles a competitive roster.

Unfortunately for Chicago, it does not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after trading it away for a move up to acquire quarterback Justin Field in last year’s draft.

Chicago does have two second-round selections after trading All-Pro Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. Before we get into our full seven-round Chicago Bears mock draft, let’s check in all of the picks they have coming up in the annual event.

2022 Chicago Bears draft picks

2nd round, 39th and 48th overall

3rd round, 71st overall

5th round, 147th and 149th overall

6th round, 184th overall

Chicago Bears mock draft: New regime, different results

In order for second-year quarterback Justin Fields to have success, he’s going to need more weapons on offense. Chicago’s new brass also talked about the struggles from its offensive line a season ago.

Either way, Poles needs to hit big time with the Bears’ three Day 2 picks given that they are without a first-round selection. Unfortunately, going best player available is unlikely to be in the cards here.

2nd round, 39th overall: Christian Watson, wide receiver, North Dakota State

At 6-foot-5, Watson is an imposing physical force. He proved this over and over again during a brilliant career catching passes from Trey Lance at North Dakota State. Watson also showed out big time during the Senior Bowl and is getting Day 2 play. He can win against press coverage due to short-area speed and can go up and get the ball against smaller defenders.

This is exactly what Fields needs in Chicago now that Allen Robinson is slated to leave via free agency. That is to say, someone who can win on the outside. The Bears have not had that since Alshon Jeffery. It’s been a while.

2nd round, 48th overall: Daniel Faalele, offensive tackle, Minnesota

Bears quarterbacks were sacked a whopping 58 times a season ago. Regardless of who is under center, that’s just not sustainable. We’re expecting Chicago to address left tackle in free agency wih the likes of Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi set to hit the open market. But there’s a need in the draft.

The 6-foot-8, 380-pound Faalele translates better to the right side of the line given his frame and build. The former rugby playeris as physically imposing as they come and is already a plus-level run blocker. While it might take some time, he certainly looks the part of a starting right tackle in the NFL.

3rd round, 71st overall: Logan Hall, EDGE, Houston

This Bears mock draft could not conclude without the team finding a replacement for the recently-traded Khalil Mack. Robert Quinn was absolutely brilliant a season ago, recording 18.5 sacks. Getting him a running partner has to be in the cards here.

That’s where Hall comes into play. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound edge rusher has been a fast riser during the pre-draft process. He’s coming off a breakout 2021 campaign with Houston that saw the pass rusher record 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. With pro-ready moves, Hall would be an absolute steal in Round 3.

Rounding out the Chicago Bears mock draft

5th round, 147th overall: Dohnovan West, guard, Arizona State

5th round, 149th overall: Reggie Roberson Jr., wide receiver, Southern Methodist

6th round, 184th overall: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, cornerback, USC

Let us know what you think about this Chicago Bears mock draft in the comments section below.

