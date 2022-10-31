2 identified NFL teams reportedly open to trading first-round pick for Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb is the best player being shopped before the NFL trade deadline, with the 26-year-old viewed as a difference-maker who could help put a defense over the top for the rest of the season.

Amid a disappointing season for Denver, the franchise is looking to recoup draft picks to address the voids left by the Russell Wilson trade. While the team isn’t aggressively selling, it has fielded calls on Chubb along with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

Denver’s top edge rusher is the most sought-after player, even with teams acknowledging that he is a half-season rental. Chubb, the fifth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2023.

Recognizing that other NFL teams would be willing to make him one of the highest paid NFL players, the Broncos have engaged in exploratory talks with other clubs. Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars decreases the likelihood of a blockbuster trade by Tuesday, but that could change with multiple teams potentially willing to meet Denver’s asking price.

An NFL general manager told Peter King of NBC Sports that the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are interested enough in Chubb to consider trading a first-round pick to acquire him on Nov. 1.

“GM George Paton, clearly, would move Chubb, due to be a free-agent in March, having missed 24 games due to injury in his first four years, for a first-round pick, and he may get one. A well-plugged-in GM told me over the weekend the Jets and Dolphins are interested, and interested enough to consider dealing a first-rounder for Chubb. Peter King of NBC Sports on possibility of a Bradley Chubb trade

While Miami doesn’t have its 2023 first-round pick – forfeited for tampering – it does own the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round selection from the Trey Lance trade. Meanwhile, the Jets possess their own first-, second, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There is an important element to consider. If either Miami or New York was willing to trade their first-round pick outright for Chubb, a deal would likely already be completed by now. However, both teams are only willing to sacrifice a top asset if Chubb signs a contract extension.

Bradley Chubb stats (2022): 24 pressures, 13 hurries, eight QB hits, 5.5 sacks

The stipulation could help provide an early indication if a trade is about to go down. If NFL trade rumors emerge in the next 24 hours that the Broncos have granted teams permission to engage in contract talks with Chubb, it could be one of the final hurdles before a blockbuster deal goes down.