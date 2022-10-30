NFL team ‘willing’ to trade 1st round pick for Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos keeping receivers

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 1 with the Denver Broncos one of the most active teams in discussions with contenders around the league. While very few moves are expected on Tuesday, edge rusher Bradley Chubb could be one of the few who lands on a new team.

Chubb, age 26, is the most coveted player in advance of the trade deadline. The 26-year-old pass rusher is in the midst of a breakout season, on pace for double-digit sacks and performing well as a run defender. On the last year of his contract, Denver views a Chubb trade as an opportunity to recoup lost draft capital from the offseason Russell Wilson deal.

The asking price for Chubb is high, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with Denver reportedly seeking at least a first-round pick in return and likely more compensation attached. While it’s a staggering cost for a half-season rental, there might already be a team willing to pay it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, one undisclosed NFL team is willing to trade its first-round pick and additional assets to the Broncos for Chubb.

It’s possible Denver is leaking this information for leverage, putting it out there to convince interested teams that it already has at least one buyer willing to meet its asking price. Chubb is the best difference-maker available before the Nov. 1 deadline and the club that potentially acquires him would receive a massive boost for its defense.

Bradley Chubb stats (2022): 24 pressures, 13 hurries, eight QB hits, 5.5 sacks

It’s also reasonable to conclude there are conditions to the unidentified team’s offer. The Broncos might only be able to accept it if the other club is allowed to negotiate a contract extension with the club and he agrees to the terms of a multi-year deal. If not, then the offer to Denver could be taken off the table.

The likelihood of Chubb being traded might be even higher now based on Denver’s approach to the wide receivers it has fielded trade calls on for the past two weeks.

Denver Broncos expected to keep Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler

While wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler traveled with the Broncos to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, NFL trade rumors have suggested their long-term status with the team is uncertain.

Both young wideouts are still on their rookie contracts and carry small cap hits in 2022. It makes them even more attractive to receiver-needy teams who are operating tight against the NFL salary cap, with rival clubs confident they can unlock the former top picks.

However, per Schefter, the Broncos do not plan to trade either of their third-year offensive weapons. Barring a massive offer that would change the organization’s mind, Denver intends to keep Jeudy and Hamler with the hope that they spark the Broncos’ offense moving forward.

It remains possible the Broncos are putting this information out to try and create leverage and their approach could change if they lose to Jacksonville on Sunday. For now, though, it seems likely there will be another relatively quiet NFL trade deadline.

