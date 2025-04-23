BKFC Tonight: How to watch BKFC Italy, fight card, and upcoming BKFC schedule

Credit: BKFC

Searching for details on the next BKFC event? Then look no further, as we have you covered with all the key information on the upcoming BKFC schedule.

Next BKFC Event: BKFC Italy 73

The main event of BKFC Italy 73 will see UFC veteran Chris Camozzi make his first defense of the cruiserweight title against Andrea Bicchi. The Florence, Italy native stepped in to replace original opponent Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt, who suffered an injury during training.

The co-main event will feature former MMA fighter Rico Franco as he seeks his tenth BKFC win against Jimmy Sweeney, who will make his BKFC debut.

How to watch BKFC Italy on April 26

This BKFC event will take place at the Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy.

The card kicks off at 1:00 PM EDT

BKFC Italy 73 will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN

BKFC Italy 73 card

Chris Camozzi vs. Andrea Bicchi (for the cruiserweight championship)

Rico Franco vs. Jimmy Sweeney (for the BKFC European welterweight championship)

Haze Hepi vs. Steve Banks

Ernesto Papa vs. Toni Estorer

Navid Mansouri vs. Ruslan Tokhtarov

Jindrich Byrtus vs. Arbi Chakaev

Jesus De Nazaret vs. Tomas Melis

Nicole Schaefer vs. Sara Bitto

Walter Pugliesi vs. Dominik Herold

Marcos Guistarini vs. Zdravko Dmitrov

Giovanni Carpentieri vs. Josef Hala

Enzo Tobbia vs. Michael Igwegbe

Upcoming BKFC schedule

BKFC Fight Night Clearwater

The headliner of BKFC Fight Night Clearwater will feature a light heavyweight bout between Jared Warren and Joseph Creer. Warren seeks to bounce back after he suffered a first-round knockout loss against Mike Richman last December.

How to watch BKFC Fight Night Clearwater on May 2

This BKFC event will take place at the OCC Roadhouse & Museum in Clearwater, Florida

The card kicks off at 7:00 PM EDT

The event will air live on TrillerTV+

BKFC Fight Night Clearwater card

Jared Warren vs. Joseph Creer

Royal’ Ryan Reber vs. Matt Guymon

Jomi Escoboza vs. Jay ‘Action’ Jackson

Michael Larrimore vs. Samuel Samples

Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora

Nathan Rivera vs. Alex Castro

Joseph White vs. Brady Meister

Rodney Hinton vs. Ben Jacobsen

Quentin Gaskins vs. Logan Speyrer

Chachi Versace vs. Anthony Yost

BKFC Salt Lake City

BKFC Salt Lake City will be headlined by a light heavyweight championship match between Mike Richman and Josh Dyer. “The Marine” will make his first defense of the light heavyweight title after he knocked out Jared Warren in the first round to claim the championship belt last December.

How to watch BKFC Salt Lake City on May 10

The BKFC event will take place at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah

The card is set to begin at 9:00 PM EDT

BKFC Salt Lake City will air live on DAZN

BKFC Salt Lake City Card

Mike Richman vs. Josh Dyer (for the light heavyweight championship)

Ben Moa vs. Bobby Brents

Dominico Salas vs. Jeremiah Truhlar

Zac Cavender vs. Erick Lozano

Zack Partridge vs. Cody Beierle

Mike Jones vs. Sean Hotusing

Jordan Smith vs. Josenaldo Silva

Shelby Cannon vs. Kat Paprocki

Trever Bradshaw vs. Deron Carlis

Daniel Gardner vs. Shane Fichter

BKFC FAQ

Why is bare-knuckle boxing illegal?

Bare-knuckle boxing was outlawed in most states due to its brutality, and the growth of traditional boxing with its in-depth rules. However, just like MMA’s battle to change perceptions and gain acceptance, bare-knuckle boxing is slowly gaining legalization across the country and is now legal in 25 states.

What is the difference between UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is a promotion where fighters compete under mixed martial arts rules, which allow grappling, submissions, kicks, knees, and elbow strikes. UFC contests are held in an octagon-shaped cage, and fighters typically wear four-ounce gloves.

BKFC follows the basic rules of boxing, except fighters compete using only hand wraps around their fists, as opposed to wearing eight to 10-ounce gloves. BKFC contests also take place in a circular ring, which is referred to as the “squared circle.”

Who owns BKFC?

Triller purchased a majority share in the world leader of bare-knuckle boxing in 2022. However, in April 2024, Triller was purchased by Hong Kong financial services company AGBA, giving them ownership of BKFC.