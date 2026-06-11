Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Fight in Doubt After Golden Boy Takes Legal Action

A potential Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight has hit a major obstacle after Golden Boy Promotions sent a cease-and-desist letter to Zuffa Boxing and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings. The letter demands that all talks regarding a proposed September 12 showdown stop immediately unless Golden Boy is directly involved.

The dispute centers on reports that Zuffa Boxing was working on a deal for Garcia and Benn to meet in Las Vegas, with an announcement expected during a UFC event at the White House. Garcia is currently promoted by Golden Boy and fights under an exclusive streaming agreement with DAZN. Benn has recently transitioned to Zuffa Boxing, marking a new chapter in his career following the conclusion of his partnership with Matchroom.

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The legal action has created uncertainty around one of the most talked-about fights in the welterweight division. While both fighters have shown interest in the matchup, Golden Boy insists that any agreement involving Garcia must go through the company.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Fight Faces Legal Challenge

In the cease-and-desist letter, Golden Boy stated that it had no role in any discussions regarding the proposed Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight.

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“Golden Boy has not approved of or agreed to the terms of any such bout, nor has Golden Boy been involved in the negotiations of any such bout.”

The letter also demanded that Zuffa immediately stop any discussions involving Garcia unless Golden Boy participates in all negotiations.

“Accordingly, Golden Boy hereby demands that you immediately cease and desist from any negotiations or discussions regarding any potential boxing match featuring Ryan Garcia, unless Golden Boy is a direct participant in any and all such negotiations.”

Golden Boy further warned that any agreement reached without its involvement would be considered “unauthorized, void, and subject to immediate termination.”

The move highlights Golden Boy’s position that it controls Garcia’s promotional rights and must approve any future fight.

Oscar De La Hoya Responds to Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Rumors

Oscar De La Hoya addressed the growing speculation surrounding the Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight during an interview with BoxingScene.

“I’m hearing rumblings and rumours. Nobody’s talked to me,” De La Hoya said.

The Golden Boy founder made it clear that his company remains in control of Garcia’s next move.

“We obviously have the final say because I am Ryan Garcia’s promoter.”

Despite the legal dispute, De La Hoya did not completely shut the door on a future agreement with Zuffa Boxing.

“This is the one thing I can tell you: We work with every promoter, even if it has to be Dana White and Zuffa.”

His comments suggest Golden Boy is willing to consider the fight, provided negotiations follow the proper process.

What Happens Next for Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn?

The future of the Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight remains uncertain. Garcia has previously expressed interest in facing Benn, and De La Hoya has said he would not block a fight his boxer wants.

However, Golden Boy’s latest legal action makes clear that any deal must respect Garcia’s contractual obligations, including his promotional agreement and DAZN broadcasting partnership.

Zuffa Boxing has been expanding rapidly in professional boxing and recently added Benn to its roster. Its growing presence has already created tension with several established promoters.

For now, the Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight remains on hold as Golden Boy and Zuffa Boxing clash over promotional rights and control of negotiations. Neither fighter has made major public comments since the dispute escalated, leaving the proposed welterweight showdown in limbo while both sides determine their next move.