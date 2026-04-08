British welterweight contender Conor Benn has shared a clear and direct view on WBC champion Ryan Garcia ahead of his next fight. Benn is set to face Regis Prograis this Saturday in Manchester, but attention has also turned to a possible future clash with Garcia.

Benn said in an interview with the BBC that he was next in line to face Garcia as the mandatory challenger. However, instead of waiting for a later date, he chose to stay active. His comments highlight both Garcia’s appeal and the uncertainty that surrounds him. Benn’s decision reflects his focus on staying busy while keeping his position in the division. At the same time, it brings renewed attention to Garcia’s standing in boxing following a turbulent period.

Conor Benn Explains Decision to Stay Active

Benn said talks for a fight with Garcia had already taken place. “Garcia was next, that was scheduled in – I am mandatory number one position for Garcia.” The fight was expected to take place in September, but Benn chose not to wait.

He explained his thinking clearly. “Now if you’re me, do you wait out until September or do you take a potential banana skin in the middle? I like rolling the dice and having a little bit of fun and keeping active.”

By taking on Prograis, Benn remains active in the ring. Prograis is a former world champion with top-level experience. This matchup gives Benn a chance to stay sharp while holding his mandatory position.

Benn’s approach shows his focus on regular competition. Instead of waiting for a title opportunity, he chose to fight and maintain momentum. His decision also avoids the risk of inactivity while negotiations continue around a future bout with Garcia.

Benn Praises Ryan Garcia but Raises Concerns

Benn acknowledged Garcia’s impact on boxing and his ability to draw attention. “I think Garcia’s good for the sport of boxing, I think he’s a character and he’s entertaining, but he’s also a liability.”

He also spoke about authenticity in the sport. “People don’t want to be themselves in the sport of boxing, so I love it when I see a young man under fire for being who he is. At least you’re true to yourself and who you are. Whether I like you or not – I don’t him – but some people do, just be who you are.”

Garcia has built a large following and remains one of the most visible fighters in boxing. His performances and personality continue to attract attention. However, his career has also included periods of disruption.

Benn’s comments reflect both sides. He recognizes Garcia’s value to the sport while pointing out concerns raised by others in boxing circles.

Questions Remain Over Garcia’s Reliability

Benn made his concerns clear when discussing Garcia’s unpredictability. “You don’t know who’s turning up – you don’t know if Garcia’s turning up. You don’t know if he’s going to make the fight or not, have some sort of episode. You just don’t know.”

Garcia won the WBC title earlier this year after a difficult period that included a suspension and public issues. While his success in the ring remains clear, questions about consistency have continued.

Benn’s decision to fight Prograis allows him to stay active without relying on a situation that may change. It also keeps him ready for a title opportunity when it becomes available.

For now, Benn focuses on his upcoming fight in Manchester. A strong performance against Prograis would strengthen his position in the division. At the same time, Garcia remains a key figure as WBC champion, with attention on what comes next in his career.