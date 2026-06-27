Oleksandr Usyk has stunned the boxing world after announcing that he is vacating his WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles ahead of what he called his “last dance.” The undefeated Ukrainian champion confirmed the decision on Friday, June 26, clarifying that he is not retiring from boxing. Instead, the 39-year-old wants one final fight before ending his legendary career.

The move immediately changes the heavyweight division, allowing new champions to emerge while giving Usyk the freedom to choose his farewell bout without mandatory title defenses. After dominating both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, Usyk leaves behind one of the greatest championship runs in modern boxing, while fans now wait to learn who will face him in his final appearance.

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Oleksandr Usyk Vacates Heavyweight Titles but Confirms Final Fight

Oleksandr Usyk shared the announcement in a video posted on Instagram, explaining why he decided to give up the WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles.

“Today is Friday, the weather is beautiful, and it is a good day to say that I want to vacate all the belts I currently hold. I want to make them available so the guys who want them and are next in line can fight for them. Friends, I’m leaving the belts, but not the sport, because I still have my last dance. I want to thank everyone. I have great respect for all the organizations. There’s more to come!”

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The announcement came weeks after Usyk’s 11-round victory over former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven in May 2026. The fight ended with a controversial stoppage and marked another successful defense of his unbeaten record of 25 wins, including 16 knockouts.

Usyk had been expected to defend his heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Agit Kabayel, but vacating the belts removes those obligations, allowing him to focus entirely on his final fight.

Oleksandr Usyk’s Legacy Leaves the Heavyweight Division Wide Open

Oleksandr Usyk leaves the heavyweight division after building one of boxing’s greatest careers. He won Olympic gold in 2012 before becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion in 2018.

His move to heavyweight proved equally successful. He defeated Anthony Joshua twice before beating Tyson Fury in 2024 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. He repeated that achievement in 2025, becoming the first male boxer to win three undisputed championships across two weight classes during the four-belt era.

Although he has vacated the WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, Usyk still holds The Ring Magazine heavyweight championship, which is widely recognized as the lineal title.

Sporting director Sergey Lapin said the decision was carefully planned. He explained that Usyk has always wanted to finish his career with major fights in the United States, where he hopes to complete the final chapter of his remarkable journey.

Heavyweight Division Enters New Era After Oleksandr Usyk Decision

The heavyweight division now moves into a new chapter following Oleksandr Usyk’s decision.

The WBC is expected to elevate interim champion Agit Kabayel to full champion status. The WBA could decide its next champion through ranking fights or another title bout, while the IBF has a direct path with Frank Sanchez positioned as the leading contender.

Other important fights, including a possible eliminator between Moses Itauma and Filip Hrgovic, could also shape the future championship picture. The changes create new opportunities for top names such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to compete for world titles again.

Usyk’s decision has received praise throughout boxing because it allows the division to continue progressing rather than leaving the championships inactive. Without mandatory defenses or sanctioning obligations, he can now focus on delivering a memorable farewell fight.

The opponent, location, and date for his “last dance” have not been announced, but expectations remain high for a major event, possibly in the United States. After an unbeaten career and victories over the biggest names in boxing, Oleksandr Usyk now prepares for one final appearance before bringing one of the sport’s greatest careers to a close.