Floyd “Money” Mayweather, the undefeated boxing legend who built an empire around his flashy lifestyle and larger-than-life persona, is now finding himself in hot water over something as basic as a bounced check.

Floyd Mayweather Bounced Check Felony Charges in Las Vegas

Clark County prosecutors in Las Vegas have slapped the 49-year-old former champ with two felony charges: theft of property valued over $100,000 and passing a check with intent to defraud. The allegations revolve around a New Year’s Eve shopping trip. Mayweather reportedly strolled into a luxury boutique just before 2025 and set his eyes on a high-end Audemars Piguet watch.

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The price tag on that watch? $200,000.

Instead of swiping a card or wiring the money, Mayweather reportedly handed over a personal check drawn from a Wells Fargo account. The check bounced almost immediately due to insufficient funds. Boutique owners say they spent more than a year trying to resolve the issue quietly. They even sent a certified demand letter, hoping to avoid any public embarrassment, but Mayweather allegedly never responded.

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Clark County prosecutors have filed felony charges against Floyd Mayweather after he allegedly wrote a $200,000 check, which later bounced.



Mayweather faces a "theft, value $100,000 or greater" charge, along with a charge for passing a bad check with intent to defraud, both… pic.twitter.com/gtyuru3DC8 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) June 16, 2026

A criminal summons was eventually issued, and on Monday, Mayweather’s legal team appeared in court on his behalf while the fighter himself was a no-show. If convicted on both counts, he could be looking at up to 24 years in prison.

Is this real life? How is any of this possible? Mayweather’s net worth is estimated to be between $100 million and $400 million, depending on the source. He generated over $1.2 billion in career earnings. $200,000 for him is like one of us writing a $5 check.

But alas, “Money” is having some issues.

Mayweather’s Growing Financial and Legal Problems

This latest legal issue comes at a time when Mayweather’s financial picture appears far less bulletproof than his legendary boxing record. Court records and public filings show he’s dealing with a massive $7 million federal tax lien from the IRS for unpaid back taxes. He was also recently ordered to pay $1 million in back child support to a former dancer, and he’s facing separate civil lawsuits over unpaid bills for private jet services and luxury apartment rent in Manhattan.

For a man who once boasted about being a self-made billionaire and famously flashed stacks of cash in videos and on social media, these stories and his latest legal troubles are shocking.

Mayweather’s team has denied any intent to defraud, calling the situation a misunderstanding.

Despite the mounting issues, Mayweather shows no signs of slowing down in the ring. He has several exhibition bouts lined up and is reportedly preparing for a highly anticipated rematch against Manny Pacquiao in September.