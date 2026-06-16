An IBF welterweight title is on the line in Australia. Headlining the event is current IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker (22-0), taking on former champion Liam Paro (27-1). Who will take the title? Learn how to watch Crocker vs Paro on DAZN here.

Check Out: PPV Boxing Tonight: Full Schedule Plus How to Watch Online

When is the Crocker vs Paro Fight?

The Crocker vs Paro fight will take place on Wednesday, June 24th, at the Pat Rafter Arena in Tennyson, Queensland, Australia. The start time for the pay-per-view event is 7 am ET / 4 am PT / 11 am GMT, streaming exclusively on DAZN.

How can I order the Crocker vs Paro fight?

Subscribers can order the Crocker vs Paro fight exclusively through DAZN. New viewers need a DAZN subscription to enjoy premium sports content and pay-per-view events. Some broadcasts require additional payment, like the fight between Crocker and Paro.

What is the price of the Crocker fight on DAZN?

Through DAZN, you can watch Crocker vs Paro for an additional fee. DAZN provides two subscriptions: a monthly subscription for $29.99/month or a 12-month subscription for $19.99/month. The Crocker fight will cost between $41.99 and $79.99 to watch. Click here for the latest fight prices on DAZN.

Is DAZN offering a free month for the Crocker vs Paro fight?

First-time subscribers can earn a free month of DAZN when they purchase a pay-per-view event. Unlike other free trials, new viewers need a subscription to DAZN and a PPV event purchase like Crocker vs Paro to get the first month free. This deal applies to annual and monthly passes.

Region Monthly Pass 12-Month Subscription United States First Month Free First Month Free United Kingdom First Month Free First Month Free Canada First Month Free First Month Free Rest of the World First Month Free First Month Free

Read More: How Much is DAZN? Price, PPVs, Options, and More in 2026

What devices can I use to watch DAZN on?

There are several devices you can use to watch DAZN content. These include Android phones, iPhones, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Hisense Smart TV, Philips TV, Xbox Series S, and Sony’s PlayStation 5. The full compatibility list is available below:

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Android Phones/Tablets

Android TV

Apple TV 4th Gen

Hisense Smart TV

iPhone

iPad

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

Philips TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony’s Android TV

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

What is the fight card for the Crocker vs Paro fight?

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lewis Crocker vs Liam Paro is the main event at the Pat Rafter Arena, there are still plenty of other fights to enjoy beforehand. Check out the full fight card below, and stream all the battles leading up to the main ring walk.

Lewis Crocker vs. Liam Paro (Welterweight)

Nelson Asofa-Solomona vs. George Burgess (Heavyweight)

Liam Wilson vs. Alexandru Marin (Super Featherweight)

Demsey McKean vs. Liam Talivaa (Heavyweight)

Luke Modini vs. Peng Qu (Cruiserweight)

FAQs

How much is DAZN boxing? The DAZN subscription costs $29.99/month for the monthly subscription or $19.99/month for the 12-month subscription. After that, the PPV fights will range between $41.99 and $79.99 for each fight. Which is better, ESPN or DAZN? If you are looking for a wide range of content for an affordable subscription price, you may want to side with ESPN. But if you enjoy combat sports and PPV events, DAZN is the best streaming service for you. Do you have to pay for every fight on DAZN? Not every fight includes an additional cost on DAZN. Some fights are available with the subscription, while pay-per-view events require additional payments for each event. Can I cancel DAZN anytime? You can cancel your DAZN subscription anytime, but the process will differ based on your subscription. If you have a monthly subscription or pay DAZN directly, you can cancel immediately and get a 30-day notice period. If you have a subscription through a third party or an annual subscription, it will reflect at the end of the current billing cycle.