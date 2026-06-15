A flyweight rematch is the headliner for the next UFC Fight Night. Former RIZIN Bantamweight Champion Manel Kape is taking on former UFC Flyweight Championship challenger Kyoji Horiguchi. The pair first met in December 2017, with Horiguchi defeating Kape in the third round. Who will win this time? Learn how to watch UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi here.

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When is Kape vs Horiguchi?

The Kape vs Horiguchi fight will be live from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, June 20th. The event’s preliminary fights start at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 9 pm GMT, with the main event at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT (Sunday), streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

How to Watch This UFC Fight Night

Viewers can stream this UFC Fight Night exclusively through Paramount+. You will need a subscription to Paramount+ to access the service’s live UFC events and other exclusive content. UFC Fight Night does not require additional payments to watch. Select countries may also stream Kape vs Horiguchi on DAZN.

How Much Does Kape vs Horiguchi Cost?

Kape vs Horiguchi is included in your Paramount+ base subscription, along with future UFC Fight Nights, so you can enjoy all the best fights for no additional cost. Other UFC-numbered UFC events are also included in your base Paramount+ subscription.

Paramount+ Prices

Paramount+ provides several subscription options, including monthly or annual payments to fit your budget. The platform also has a seven-day free trial to see if you want to keep the subscription or not.

What Devices are Compatible with Paramount+?

You can stream UFC Fight Night with Kape vs Horiguchi on various devices, including the iOS App, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, LG TV, Orange, Sky, Roku, and Xbox. Check out the full compatibility list of devices below:

Android phone/tablet

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

iOS App

LG TV

Orange

PlayStation 5

Roku

Samsung TV

Sky

VIDAA TV

Vodafone

Xbox

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi Card

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Manel Kape vs Kyoji Horiguchi is the main event, there are plenty of other great matchups to stream beforehand. Between preliminary and main event bouts, enjoy the full fight card for the latest UFC Fight Night below:

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Flyweight)

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Navajo Stirling (Light Heavyweight)

Andre Fili vs. Vinicius Oliveira (Featherweight)

Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez (Featherweight)

André Lima vs. Kevin Borjas (Flyweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov (Featherweight)

Beatriz Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins (Women’s Bantamweight)

Allan Nascimento vs. Mitch Raposo (Flyweight)

Gastón Bolaños vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (Featherweight)

Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos (Women’s Bantamweight)

Leon Shabazyan vs. Levan Chokeli (Welterweight)

Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi (Featherweight)

FAQs

How long do UFC fights last? Standard UFC fights last three rounds, each five minutes long, with a one-minute break between rounds. Title fights and main events in UFC last five rounds, each five minutes long, with a one-minute break between rounds. Is Fight Night a free UFC event? UFC Fight Night is included in a Paramount+ subscription, but you need an active subscription to watch the events. UFC-numbered events are also free to watch on the platform. Is UFC wrestling or boxing? UFC is a mixed martial arts organization, not wrestling or boxing. The fighters are trained in multiple martial arts disciplines, including wrestling, boxing, jiu-jitsu, and kickboxing, and use the Unified Rules of MMA. Can I cancel Paramount+ at any time? You can cancel Paramount+ at any time without fees, and your access will stop at the end of your current billing cycle (monthly or annual). There is no refund, however, for the unused time, and you must cancel through the platform where you originally signed up.