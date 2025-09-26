Boxing is a tough sport, and one with a fiercely dedicated fan base. Showcasing title fights and high-profile matches all around the world, pay-per-view allows you to stream the most anticipated matches from anywhere. Learn how to watch PPV boxing tonight, plus never miss a moment thanks to this complete schedule of upcoming matches.

Check out this week’s fights on DAZN, ESPN+, and Netflix below, and learn how to watch each matchup before it happens.

PPV Boxing Tonight: What to Expect

Boxing offers a wide range of contestants from minimumweight to heavyweight, all fighting for different titles around the world throughout the year. When you purchase PPV boxing, you’ll have access to the entire fight card, which is released before events and shows preliminary matches leading up to the main fight. You can sit for the whole thing, or just pop in for your favorite fighters.

Some fights may be more high-profile, featuring fighters like Mike Tyson or Jake Paul, but rest assured, all PPV boxing tonight will put on a show. Offered on a variety of services, PPV boxing is easy to stream, but the costs vary depending on multiple factors.

How to Watch PPV Boxing

While each service has slightly different ways of accessing PPV events, they are all pretty similar. First, you will need to get a subscription to a service that provides PPV boxing tonight, such as DAZN, ESPN+, or Amazon Prime Video. Then, you will need to locate the pay-per-view events, which will be in a separate section or labeled differently from other fights. After that, all you need to do is select the fight you want to watch, pay the fee, and enjoy the event. Prices vary between $41.99 and $79.99 per event. Check the specific streaming service and event date to be sure.

How to Watch Boxing on DAZN

One of the most prevalent streaming services for PPV boxing tonight is DAZN, which provides the best matchups and other sports content. For example, you can also stream women’s soccer on DAZN. It’s a British-owned sports and entertainment platform, but often referred to as the “home of boxing.”

New viewers will need to create a DAZN account and pick their subscription type to access the PPV events. Once created, you can find all the DAZN boxing events tonight on the front page or in the “boxing” tab. From there, you will select the fight you want to purchase, follow the on-screen instructions, and get ready to watch all your favorite matchups.

DAZN Boxing Tonight: Full Upcoming Schedule

Date Location Title Fights October 11th Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Uisma Lima* October 25th London, United Kingdom Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley November 8th Fort Worth, Texas Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin November 22nd Riyadh, Saudi Arabia David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde December 27th Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Naoya Inoue vs. Alan Picasso *Does not feature a title fight

ESPN+ Boxing Tonight: Upcoming Schedule

Date Location Title Fights October 4th Las Vegas, Nevada UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 October 25th Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane November 15th Madison Square Garden, New York UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev *Does not feature a title fight

Netflix Boxing Tonight: Upcoming Schedule

Date Location Title Fights November 14th Miami, Florida Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis *Does not feature a title fight

What’s the Best Way to Watch PPV Boxing Tonight?

Credit: Unsplash

There are many ways to watch PPV boxing tonight. When looking at subscription prices, Prime Video and ESPN+ are cheaper, but most PPV events cost the same across platforms. While Prime Video and ESPN+ have lots of additional content, DAZN is the home for boxing, MMA, and other ring-related events. DAZN boxing tonight is where you will find the most PPV events for boxing. Check the schedule above for some of these fights.

FAQs

Why is boxing largely pay-per-view? Boxing matches are usually pay-per-view events because that’s where promoters and fighters can make the most money. High-profile matches and title fights are usually exclusively on PPV instead of regular sports channels or free-to-air TV. You’ll also have to have a streaming service subscription before you can pay for each event, so this gives money to the service first and then to the fighters. Where can I stream PPV boxing? You can stream PPV boxing through a variety of services. These include DAZN, ESPN Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube, PPV.com, etc. The matches offered on each service will differ, along with the prices. Can you watch PPV online? Yes, you can enjoy PPV boxing tonight through a variety of services and websites. DAZN, ESPN Plus, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and PPV.com are all online options. Each service provides its own exclusive events to view and enjoy. How does pay-per-view work? Pay-per-view means that you need to pay to watch a particular event. This can be added to a package you already have, or can be accessed through a subscription, but each night’s worth of matches needs to be paid for to view. Does Amazon Prime have PPV? Yes, Amazon has pay-per-view events. You can find upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” section on the Prime Video homepage, or by searching for a specific event. PPV events will be marked with a yellow shopping bag icon.