For fans seeking streaming options for some of the hottest upcoming fights, DAZN is the answer they are looking for. That’s why many boxing enthusiasts out there may be wondering, “How much is DAZN?” Well, we have got a quick rundown of the information you’ll need to get prepped for some pugilistic action.

What is DAZN?

DAZN is a sports streaming service that specializes in some of the best combat sports events and content in the world. Interviews, documentaries, and a host of special events are just some of the featured content they offer for fight fans across the globe.

DAZN Packages and Cost Breakdown

Plan Price per Month Length of Term Promotion Annual Subscription $19.99 12 Months First Month Free w/PPV purchase Monthly Pass $29.99 Month to Month $10 for the First Month w/PPV purchase

For U.S. customers, DAZN costs $19.99 a month if you commit to a 12-month contract. You also have the option to pay for the entire year for $224.99. Those who would rather go month to month without commitment can opt for the Monthly Pass option at $29.99 and can cancel with 30 days’ notice. For those of you in other territories, be sure to check DAZN in your country for pricing details.

How much are DAZN PPV prices?

Credit: DAZN

DAZN’s PPV prices vary depending on the event, but you will need a subscription to order them. For example, the upcoming PPV fight will cost $69.99, which you will pay in addition to your monthly subscription cost. Other upcoming fights DAZN subscribers can purchase include Canelo vs. Mungia for $89.99 and Fury vs. Usyk for $69.99.

How can you watch a PPV once purchased?

PPVs will be available either live or on demand and will be available to buy and watch for 7 days after going live.

How many devices can you connect to your account?

DAZN allows you to have up to five devices registered under your account, which you can use to watch content at any time. Users are also able to watch two simultaneous streams at a time, giving viewers additional flexibility when watching content. It should also be noted, however, that PPVs are limited to being viewed on one device at a time.

What devices can you stream DAZN on?

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Android Phones/Tablets

Android TV

Apple TV 4th Gen

Hisense Smart TV

iPhone

iPad

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

Philips TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony’s Android TV

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

Is there a DAZN free trial?

DAZN does not offer a traditional free trial. However, they do offer the first month free to those customers who elect to commit to a 12-month subscription with a PPV purchase. For those who elect the Monthly Pass option, they offer the first month for just $10, a discount of $19.99, with a PPV purchase.

Is DAZN worth it?

If you are willing to pay the price, DAZN is loaded with the combat sports content many fans crave. With 1080p high-definition streaming available on a variety of devices, the quality and flexibility are there to get your fight fixed wherever you like.

Although there is no Free Trial offered, the discounted first month through the Monthly Pass plan can at least give customers who are looking to purchase an upcoming PPV the option to see what DAZN has to offer at a reduced rate. The wealth of programming they offer may be enough for curious fans to stick with it.

FAQs

How to pay for DAZN? Customers can pay for their subscription and PPVs using a Credit or Debit Card, PayPal, Apple, or Google Play. Is DAZN included with Amazon Prime? It is not included with Amazon Prime. It would need to be purchased separately. Which web browsers does DAZN support? The service supports the latest versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Apple Safari. Can you watch DAZN while traveling? Yes. You will be able to log in to your DAZN account using your email and password regardless of where you travel.